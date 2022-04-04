Tennis Calendar April 2022: Monte-Carlo Masters, Madrid Open and more

With March coming to an end, we are in for another month of exciting tennis action in April with the start of the clay swing. March had two tournaments in Indian Wells and Miami, but April will have a total of 13 competitions across the ATP and WTA tours.

The month starts with two competitions in Houston (ATP) and Charleston (WTA). As April progresses, we will see the ATP Masters and WTA 1000 events take place where several top tennis players will compete.

So without any further ado, let’s take a look at the tennis schedule for this month:

ATP 250 tournaments

U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships- April 4- April 10

This is one of the two ATP tournaments in April, but there won't be too many big names competing. Casper Ruud was the top seed and the only top-10 player in the draw. However, he withdrew due to injury.

Players competing in the competition include Nick Kyrgios, Taylor Fritz, Reilly Opelka, John Isner and Jenson Brooksby. Reigning champion Cristian Garin is seeded fifth in the tournament.

Grand Prix Hassan II- April 4- April 10

This is the 36th edition of the Grand Prix Hassan II and the first time it is taking place since 2019. Benoit Paire won the tournament that year but he will not compete in 2022. Felix Auger-Aliassime is the top seed for the competition and a heavy favorite to win it.

The likes of Dan Evans, Albert Ramos Vinolas and Federico Delbonis are among the seeded players but it will be difficult for either of them to beat Auger-Aliassime.

Serbia Open - April 18- April 24

This year's Serbia Open will see Novak Djokovic compete alongside Andrey Rublev and Gael Monfils. Defending champion Matteo Berrettini will not return to the tournament due to right hand surgery.

Estoril Open - April 25- May 1

This year's Estoril Open in Portugal will feature four players ranked in the top 20, including Felix Auger-Aliassime, last year's runner-up Cameron Norrie, Diego Schwartzman and Pablo Carreno Busta.

Albert-Ramos Vinolas won the tournament in 2021 but it could be difficult for him to defend his title given the presence of the aforementioned players.

BMW Open - April 25- May 1

This year's BMW Open in Munich will see the likes of Alexander Zverev and Casper Ruud compete as the top seeds. Reigning champion Nikoloz Basilashvili is the fourth seed as he returns to defend his title.

WTA 250 tournaments

Copa Colsanitas - April 4 - April 10

This is the very first WTA 250 tournament that will take place in April. With most players competing in the Charleston Open, the top seed at the Copa Colsanitas tennis tournament in Bogota is local favorite Camila Osorio.

The Colombian won the tournament last year by beating Tamara ZIdansek in the final. She has a fair chance of defending her title while Beatriz Haddad Maia is capable of competing for the title as well.

Istanbul Cup - April 18- April 24

The 15th edition of the Istanbul Cup will take place in April, with Veronika Kudermetova, Elise Mertens and reigning champion Sorana Cirstea being the top three seeds.

The latter won the tournament last year by beating Mertens in the final. Given the competition, both players have a chance of winning it this year, as do the likes of Kudermetova and Osorio.

ATP 500 tournaments

Barcelona Open- April 18- April 24

The 69th edition of the Barcelona Open will feature the likes of Rafael Nadal, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Casper Ruud, Hubert Hurkacz, Cameron Norrrie and Jannik Sinner, among others. However, Nadal's participation in the competition is in doubt after the rib injury he suffered at the Indian Wells Masters.

WTA 500 tournaments

Charleston Open- April 4- April 10

This is the very first WTA 500 event of the month with Aryna Sabalenka, Paula Badosa and Karolina Pliskova as the top three seeds. Veronika Kudermetova won the tournament last year by beating Danka Kovinic.

However, defending her title will be hard for the Russian, despite some promising performances in the Sunshine Double. Sabalenka will look to rediscover her form following what has been a disappointing couple of months in 2022 for her.

Porsche Tennis Grand Prix- April 18- April 24

Several top tennis players will compete in the 44th edition of the tournament. These include Iga Swiatek, Barbora Krejcikova and Paula Badosa, to name a few.

Ashleigh Barty won the competition last year by beating Sabalenka in the final. However, the Australian announced her retirement from tennis a few weeks back.

ATP Masters 1000 tournaments

Monte Carlo Masters - April 11- April 16

Novak Djokovic will compete in the Monte Carlo Masters

This is the first Masters event of the clay court season and several top tennis players will compete in the tournament. However, Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from the competition due to a rib injury, Medvedev has been ruled out due to his hernia and Berrettini is recovering from right hand surgery.

The likes of Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev, Casper Ruud and Carlos Alcaraz are capable of challenging for the title, among others. Stefanos Tsitsipas returns as the defending champion and Stan Wawrinka will continue his comeback to the tour as a wildcard in Monte-Carlo.

Sportskeeda Tennis @SK__Tennis Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal & Dominic Thiem confirmed for Monte Carlo Masters; Roger Federer absent from entry list dlvr.it/RwCLnx Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal & Dominic Thiem confirmed for Monte Carlo Masters; Roger Federer absent from entry list dlvr.it/RwCLnx

WTA 1000

Madrid Open - April 25- May 2

The women's competition in Madrid will take place before the men's competition and like every other year, we could see several top tennis players compete there. The likes of Iga Swiatek, Barbora Krejcikova and Paula Badosa will look to fight for the title, among others.

Billie Jean King Cup

The qualifying round of this year's Billie Jean King Cup will take place on April 15- April 16. 16 countries will compete for eight places in the tournament's finals. The matchups are as follows:

Italy vs France

United States vs Ukraine

Czech Republic vs Great Britain

Belarus vs Belgium

Kazakhstan vs Germany

Canada vs Latvia

Netherlands vs Spain

Poland vs Romania

Edited by Keshav Gopalan