Tennis Daily Schedule: Montpellier 2024, Linz Open & other tournaments start time, livestream details & more ft. Angelique Kerber, Denis Shapovalov

It's a relatively light week on the tennis circuit, with the Linz Open being the biggest tournament of the week. Most of the top players have opted to rest for a week following the conclusion of the Australian Open.

Grand Slam champions Angelique Kerber and Jelena Ostapenko lead the field in Linz, while former World No. 2 Paula Badosa is in Hua Hin for the Thailand Open. World No. 8 Holger Rune and three-time Major champion Andy Murray headline the Open Sud de France in Montpellier.

The tennis action continues after the Australian Open, and here's a look at the day's schedule for the tournaments happening this week:

Schedule for Day 3 of the Open Sud de France

Court Patrice Dominguez

Starting at 12:30 p.m. local time: Theo Arribage/Luca Sanchez vs Jonathan Eysseric

Not before 2:30 p.m. local time: (WC) Harold Mayot vs (WC) Lucas Pouille

followed by: Hugo Gaston vs Denis Shapovalov

Not before 7:00 p.m. local time: Maximilan Marterer vs Arthur Cazaux

followed by: (Q) Pablo Llamas Ruiz vs Richard Gasquet

The full schedule can be accessed here.

Where to watch Open Sud de France 2024?

Viewers in the US, Canada and Australia can watch the tournament live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

Australia: Viewers Down Under can catch all the action live on beIN Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.

Open Sud de France 2024 - Match Timings

Matches on all courts will begin at 12:30 p.m. local time. The start times for fans in the US, Canada, UK and India for Day 3 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start time USA January 30, 2024; 6:30 a.m. ET Canada January 30, 2024; 6:30 a.m. ET UK January 30, 2024: 11:30 a.m. GMT India January 30, 2024; 5:00 p.m. IST

Schedule for Day 3 of the Linz Open

TBA

Where to watch Linz Open 2024?

Angelique Kerber is a former champion at the Linz Open.

Viewers in the USA and UK can watch the Linz Open live on the following channels and sites:

USA: The official broadcaster in the region is Tennis Channel.

UK: Matches will be telecast on Sky Sports.

Linz Open 2024 - Match timings

Matches on both courts will commence at 11:00 a.m. local time. For fans in the USA, Canada, UK, and India, here are the broadcast times for Day 3 of the tournament:

Country Start time USA January 30, 2024; 5:00 a.m. ET Canada January 30, 2024; 5:00 a.m. ET UK January 30, 2024: 10:00 a.m. GMT India January 30, 2024; 3:30 p.m. IST

Schedule for Day 4 of the Hua Hin Championships

Center Court

Starting at 2:00 p.m. local time: (Q) Arianne Hartono vs (4) Tatjana Maria

followed by: Linda Fruhvirtova vs Claire Liu

Not before 5:00 p.m. local time: (Q) Taylah Preston vs (2) Zhu Lin

followed by: (WC) Thasaporn Naklo vs (7) Yulia Putintseva

The full schedule can be found here.

Where to watch Hua Hin Championships 2024?

Viewers from the following countries can watch the action live on their respective channels and sites:

USA: For viewers in the USA, Tennis Channel will broadcast the matches.

UK: UK viewers can follow the action on Sky Sports.

Canada: Fans can check out the proceedings on TSN+.

Hua Hin Championships 2024 - Match Timings

Matches on all courts would begin at 2:00 p.m. local time. The start times for fans in the USA, UK, Canada and India for Day 4 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start time USA January 29, 2024; 2:00 a.m. ET Canada January 29, 2024; 2:00 a.m. ET UK January 29, 2024: 7:00 a.m. GMT India January 29, 2024; 12:30 p.m. IST