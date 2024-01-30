Tennis Daily Schedule: Montpellier 2024, Linz Open & other tournaments start time, livestream details & more ft. Paula Badosa, Denis Shapovalov

The 2024 Linz Open is among one of the three tournaments happening this week across the ATP and WTA tours.
Fresh off of a semifinal finish at the Australian Open, Dayana Yastremska will look to keep the momentum going in Linz. She will take on Erika Andreeva in her opener on Wednesday.
Defending champion Anastasia Potapova and second seed Ekaterina Alexandrova are other big names in action at the Linz Open. Over at the Open Sud de France, Gael Monfils and Denis Shapovalov are in the fray on Wednesday.
Paula Badosa, meanwhile, continues her comeback in Hua Hin and faces Diana Shnaider in the second round. On that note, here's a glance at the day's schedule of this week's tournaments:
Schedule for Day 4 of the Open Sud de France
Court Patrice Dominguez
Starting at 12:30 p.m. local time: (1) Sadio Doumba/Fabien Reboul vs Constantin Frantzen/Hendrink Jebens
Not before 2:30 p.m. local time: Michael Mmoh vs (7) Alexandre Muller
followed by: Flavio Cobolli vs (8) Gael Monfils
Not before 7:00 p.m. local time: Benoit Paire vs (WC) Harold Mayot
followed by: Denis Shapovalov vs (2) Alexander Bublik
The full schedule can be accessed here.
Where to watch Open Sud de France 2024?
Viewers in the US, Canada and Australia can watch the tournament live on the following channels and sites:
USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.
Australia: Viewers Down Under can catch all the action live on beIN Sports.
Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.
Open Sud de France 2024 - Match Timings
Matches on all courts will begin at 12:30 p.m. local time. The start times for fans in the US, Canada, UK and India for Day 4 of the tournament are as follows:
Schedule for Day 4 of the Linz Open
Center Court
Starting at 12:00 p.m. local time: (Q) Sara Errani vs (5) Anastasia Potapova
followed by: (WC) Dayana Yastremska vs (Q) Erika Andreeva
Not before 4:00 p.m. local time: (8) Petra Martic vs Katerina Siniakova
Not before 6:30 p.m. local time: (Q) Jule Niemeier vs (2) Ekaterina Alexandrova
Not before 8:00 p.m. local time: Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs Katie Boulter
The full schedule can be found here.
Where to watch Linz Open 2024?
Viewers in the USA and UK can watch the Linz Open live on the following channels and sites:
USA: The official broadcaster in the region is Tennis Channel.
UK: Matches will be telecast on Sky Sports.
Linz Open 2024 - Match timings
Matches on both courts will commence at 12:00 noon local time. For fans in the USA, Canada, UK, and India, here are the broadcast times for Day 4 of the tournament:
Schedule for Day 5 of the Hua Hin Championships
Center Court
Starting at 2:00 p.m. local time: (Q) Dalma Galfi vs (5) Wang Xiyu
Not before 3:30 p.m. local time: Diana Shnaider vs Paula Badosa
Not before 5:00 p.m. local time: (3) Wang Xinyu vs Nao Hibino
followed by: Viktorija Golubic vs (7) Yulia Putintseva
The full schedule can be found here.
Where to watch Hua Hin Championships 2024?
Viewers from the following countries can watch the action live on their respective channels and sites:
USA: For viewers in the USA, Tennis Channel will broadcast the matches.
UK: UK viewers can follow the action on Sky Sports.
Canada: Fans can check out the proceedings on TSN+.
Hua Hin Championships 2024 - Match Timings
Matches on all courts would begin at 2:00 p.m. local time. The start times for fans in the USA, UK, Canada and India for Day 5 of the tournament are as follows: