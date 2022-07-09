"Such an arrogant individual, his expressions and blowing kisses showed that" - Tennis fans criticise Novak Djokovic's antics following his Wimbledon SF win against Cameron Norrie

Following his Wimbledon semifinal win against Cameron Norrie on Friday, Novak Djokovic made headlines for a post-match 'kiss' aimed at a few hecklers. After the win, Djokovic turned towards the crowd and blew a kiss to a section of fans behind him.

The Serb tried to downplay the incident in his post-match press conference, saying it was 'to somebody that was cheering for me'. However, fans did not buy that explanation and took to social media to express their displeasure:

“Djokovic is such an arrogant individual. His expressions and blowing kisses to the crowd at the end, showed that. Such an unlikeable individual. Never thought I'd want Kyrgios to be Wimbledon champ, however...,” one fan said.

Pointing to Djokovic's behaviour, some fans said it wasn't surprising Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are loved wherever they play.

“Djokovic at the end there reminding the world why he’ll never be seen in the same bracket as Federer or Nadal, and why tennis will be better when we’ve seen the back of him. Classless,” one user wrote.

Roger and Rafa are class apart and you never expect the crowd to boo them or even if they do get boo, they won't taunt the crowd like that.



It's your behaviour that makes you the greatest,not only no.



It's a record 32nd Grand Slam final for Djokovic, bettering Roger Federer's 31.



He celebrates rather pointedly in the direction of a particular spectator/clump of spectators. The crowd don't love it.

Djokovic's fans were also out in number, though, defending the former World No. 1 and blaming the booing crowd for his reaction.

"Crowds/people dish it out. Crowds/people have to take it," said another fan, defending Djokovic.

With Nick Kyrgios, Djokovic’s opponent in the final, also dividing opinion among fans, one user wondered which player the crowd would support on Sunday.

“Wonder who the crowd will be supporting on Sunday since neither finalist has particularly endeared himself to the Wimbledon crowd…” another user stated.

Nick Kyrgios stands between Novak Djokovic and fourth straight Wimbledon title

Nick Kyrgios will take on Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic will face Nick Kyrgios in the final on Sunday. The Australian had an walkover after an abdominal tear forced Rafael Nadal to withdraw from his semifinal with Kyrgios.

Kyrgios is yet to taste defeat against Djokovic. He has beaten the Serb in straight sets in both their previous encounters, at the Mexican Open and Indian Wells in 2017.

Meanwhile, Djokovic is expecting an 'explosive' final against the 27-year-old.

“One thing is for sure, there's going to be a lot of fireworks emotionally from both of us,” Djokovic said. “Obviously, he’s very excited and he doesn't have much to lose, he’s always playing like that. He plays so freely and has one of the biggest serves in the game. (It will be) a big game overall, [there’s] a lot of power in his shots.”

He added:

“We haven't played for some time. I have never won a set off him so, hopefully, it can be different this time. It's another final for me here in Wimbledon, the tournament that I love so much so hopefully that experience can work in my favour."

The Serb is looking to win his seventh Wimbledon title against first-time Grand Slam finalist Kyrgios.

