"This is next level sh*t, and she deserves it" - Tennis fans react to Iga Swiatek getting deserved recognition after winning the US Open

Iga Swiatek was recently featured in a Vogue article that elaborated on her win against Ons Jabeur in the US Open final. Swiatek was further interviewed by Vogue for her extraordinary year and monumental win at Flushing Meadows. The tennis world has shared their reactions regarding the long-due recognition of the World No. 1.

The American fashion publication pronounced Iga Swiatek as "the next generation’s most promising star."

“Following a period in which the women’s game felt wide open for a dominant new force to emerge, Swiatek is shaping up to be the next generation’s most promising star,” Vogue wrote.

While recognizing the 2022 US Open as Serena Williams’ final stint before taking a leave from tennis, the article also endorsed the Slam as Swiatek’s emergence as a serious contender on the tour.

“This year’s U.S. Open will enter the history books as the last hurrah of the all-time great Serena Williams but there is every chance it could also be remembered for minting Swiatek as a serious contender well beyond her comfort zone of clay,” the article stated.

Vogue Magazine @voguemagazine Swiatek is shaping up to be the next generation’s most promising star. vogue.cm/aZi4mSE Swiatek is shaping up to be the next generation’s most promising star. vogue.cm/aZi4mSE

The Pole won her second Grand Slam of the year and third overall at the 2022 US Open. She has previously lifted French Open trophies in 2020 and 2022.

However, fans were quick to note that Iga Swiatek hardly received any recognition when she lifted her first Grand Slam trophy in Paris as a 19-year-old or when she doubled her Roland Garros count this year.

“Winning US Open out of all slams really gives you another status,” one fan admitted.

JI @juanignacio_ac Vogue Magazine @voguemagazine Swiatek is shaping up to be the next generation’s most promising star. vogue.cm/aZi4mSE Swiatek is shaping up to be the next generation’s most promising star. vogue.cm/aZi4mSE Nah wining US Open out of all slams really gives you another status twitter.com/voguemagazine/… Nah wining US Open out of all slams really gives you another status twitter.com/voguemagazine/…

Another fan called out the French media for not gaining as much traction as the US media.

“Well, it's basically because local French media is zero relevant in the rest of the world. But still, this is next level sh*t. Vogue damn. And she deserves it,” they wrote.

JI @juanignacio_ac @whomstisiga Well, it's basically because local French media is zero relevant in the rest of the world. But still, this is next level shit. Vogue damn. And she deserves it @whomstisiga Well, it's basically because local French media is zero relevant in the rest of the world. But still, this is next level shit. Vogue damn. And she deserves it 😊

Here are some more reactions:

Tennis Updates @TennisUpdates22



Easily is US Open and New York. @juanignacio_ac I had said the other day that Wimbledon was the only one that created more stars than the US Open but I have to change that after the last few daysEasily is US Open and New York. @juanignacio_ac I had said the other day that Wimbledon was the only one that created more stars than the US Open but I have to change that after the last few daysEasily is US Open and New York.

Sarah | OH SHE TOOK IT #1gaŚwiąt3k🗽🏆 @whomstisiga like when she won RG (twice mind you ) it was basically crickets but now VOGUE? Like SERIOUSLY?? Insane but- I mean I’m happy for her, finally receiving the praise that she has long deserved @juanignacio_ac I was just about to tweet about thislike when she won RG (twice mind you) it was basically crickets but now VOGUE? Like SERIOUSLY?? Insane but- I mean I’m happy for her, finally receiving the praise that she has long deserved @juanignacio_ac I was just about to tweet about this😭like when she won RG (twice mind you💀) it was basically crickets but now VOGUE? Like SERIOUSLY?? Insane but- I mean I’m happy for her, finally receiving the praise that she has long deserved ❤️

ellie @WTANlGHTMARE @voguemagazine now give my girl some fashion advice or clothes pls @voguemagazine now give my girl some fashion advice or clothes pls

Raddersfanclub @raddersfanclub1 @osakigaruza Took a while but I’m glad she made it! @osakigaruza Took a while but I’m glad she made it!

Wanjunu 🐾 @nunuwanjunu @voguemagazine It's taken me a while to jump on the Swiatek train, but I'm here now baby! @voguemagazine It's taken me a while to jump on the Swiatek train, but I'm here now baby!

“I don't know how the popularity thing is going to change, if it's going to change” – Iga Swiatek after winning the US Open

Iga Swiatek became the first woman since Angelique Kerber to win two Grand Slams in a calendar year

Iga Swiatek won her third Grand Slam, the first on hard-courts at the 2022 US Open. Having won the French Open earlier this year, Swiatek became the first woman since Angelique Kerber in 2016 to win two Grand Slams in a calendar year.

Speaking about her victorious run in New York in the post-match press conference, the World No. 1 admitted that winning the US Open was much different than winning any other Slam. The 21-year-old asserted that she would remain aware and cautious of how her win at Flushing Meadows was going to affect her popularity off the court.

“For now I got to settle with what's happening right now. I'm going to see how I'm going to react. Because also winning the US Open is different than winning a slam in Europe or in Australia because I don't know how the popularity thing is going to change, if it's going to change,” she noted.

The US Open has seen many one-hit wonders and critics have faulted stardom and pressure post-US Open as the culprits for such occurrences.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala