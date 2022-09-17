"Still a ridiculous stat, what the f*ck"- Tennis fans react to Roger Federer not retiring from a match in his career following his retirement announcement

Tennis ace Roger Federer has decided to end his illustrious career, marking the end of an era in the history of the sport. The "Swiss Maestro", who became the first man to win 20-Grand Slam singles titles, will compete in his final ATP event at the Laver Cup next week.

"The Laver Cup next week in London will be my final ATP event. I will play more tennis in the future, of course, but just not in Grand Slams or on the tour," Roger Federer wrote.

Following the 20-time Grand Slam champion's retirement announcement, a new statistic was tweeted out by the ATP. As per the tweet, Federer has competed in an astounding 1,526 singles matches and 223 doubles matches. In all of those matches, the Swiss never retired from a match throughout his career, demonstrating Federer's unwavering commitment to tennis and completing a match.

Tennis fans took to Twitter to heap praise on the Swiss and express amazement at the astounding stat. One user thought it was the most underappreciated stat in his stable records, and wrote:

"The most underrated stat in his stable of records. Took his beatings, never surrendered."

Another user called it "utterly incredible" and stated that they couldn't fathom how Roger Federer never quit a match.

"OUTRAGEOUS numbers from the GOAT, aan’t fathom how he never once retired from a match - utterly incredible," the user wrote.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Gaurav @gauru8

AChP @4nd123w_



babysalma122 @babysalma122

0 walkover

Omne of the most underrated statistics ever

Roger never stoped in mid match and said i cant continue

Just insane

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djkovic pay tribute to Roger Federer

ATP Heritage Celebration - Inside

Rafael Nadal paid homage to Roger Federer on social media a few hours after the 41-year-old made his retirement announcement. As he wished Federer good luck in the future, the Spaniard said it was a "pleasure and an honor" to compete against him.

"Dear Roger,my friend and rival. I wish this day would have never come. It’s a sad day for me personally and for sports around the world. It’s been a pleasure but also an honor and privilege to share all these years with you, living so many amazing moments on and off the court,” wrote Nadal.

Rafa Nadal @RafaelNadal

I wish this day would have never come. It’s a sad day for me personally and for sports around the world.

It’s been a pleasure but also an honor and privilege to share all these years with you, living so many amazing moments on and off the court 🏻 Dear Roger,my friend and rival.I wish this day would have never come. It’s a sad day for me personally and for sports around the world.It’s been a pleasure but also an honor and privilege to share all these years with you, living so many amazing moments on and off the court Dear Roger,my friend and rival. I wish this day would have never come. It’s a sad day for me personally and for sports around the world.It’s been a pleasure but also an honor and privilege to share all these years with you, living so many amazing moments on and off the court 👇🏻

Novak Djokovic also sent a farewell message to Federer on Instagram. He expressed his best wishes for Federer's future and stated that his career was pathbreaking in how he achieved excellence and led "with integrity and poise."

"Roger it’s hard to see this day and put into words all that we’ve shared in this sport together. Over a decade of incredible moments and battles to think back on. Your career has set the tone for what it means to achieve excellence and lead with integrity and poise. It’s an honour to know you on and off court, and for many more years to come," Djokovic wrote in his Instagram post.

