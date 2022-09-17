"The power of Federer: He actually gets Serena to say retirement"- Tennis fans react to Serena Williams paying tribute to Roger Federer following his retirement announcement

Tennis ace Roger Federer has decided to end his illustrious career, marking the end of an era in the history of the sport. The "Swiss Maestro", who became the first man to win 20-Grand Slam singles titles, will compete in his final ATP event at the Laver Cup next week.

"The Laver Cup next week in London will be my final ATP event. I will play more tennis in the future, of course, but just not in Grand Slams or on the tour," Federer wrote.

Serena Williams, who also ended her illustrious career last month by competing in her final singles match at the US Open, paid respect to the fellow tennis legend in light of this. Taking to Instagram, the 23-time Grand Slam winner applauded Federer, claiming he had inspired her and 'countless' others.

"I wanted to find the perfect way to say this, as you so eloquently put this game to rest - perfectly done, just like your career. I have always looked up to you and admired you. Our paths were always so similar, so much the same. I applaud you and look forward to all that you do in the future. Welcome to the retirement club. And thank you for being you @rogerfederer," Williams Wrote.

In light of this, tennis fans took to Twitter to react to the 23-time Grand Slam champion paying tribute to Roger Federer. One user believed that Federer's prowess even inspired Williams to use the phrase "retirement."

"The power of Federer: He actually gets Serena to say retirement," the user wrote.

Lindsay Gibbs @linzsports Lukas Weese @Weesesports Serena Williams’ IG post on Roger Federer:



“Our paths were always so similar, so much the same. You inspired countless millions and millions of people — including me — and we will never forget.” Serena Williams’ IG post on Roger Federer:“Our paths were always so similar, so much the same. You inspired countless millions and millions of people — including me — and we will never forget.” https://t.co/ZU2SXy1pWb The power of Federer: He actually gets Serena to say “retirement.” twitter.com/weesesports/st… The power of Federer: He actually gets Serena to say “retirement.” twitter.com/weesesports/st…

Another user labeled the whole thing "greatness recognizing greatness" and wrote:

"Greatness recognizing greatness."

According to another account, Serena Williams and Roger Federer both introduced class and beauty to the sport of tennis.

"@Rogerfederer @serenawilliams you two brought such class and beauty to this game. The court will miss you," the account posted.

Newness @alexmwango @rogerfederer Lukas Weese @Weesesports Serena Williams’ IG post on Roger Federer:



“Our paths were always so similar, so much the same. You inspired countless millions and millions of people — including me — and we will never forget.” Serena Williams’ IG post on Roger Federer:“Our paths were always so similar, so much the same. You inspired countless millions and millions of people — including me — and we will never forget.” https://t.co/ZU2SXy1pWb @serenawilliams you two brought such class and beauty to this game. The court will miss you. twitter.com/Weesesports/st… @rogerfederer @serenawilliams you two brought such class and beauty to this game. The court will miss you. twitter.com/Weesesports/st…

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Patricia Harris @Alto2Mezzo1 ️ twitter.com/Weesesports/st… Lukas Weese @Weesesports Serena Williams’ IG post on Roger Federer:



“Our paths were always so similar, so much the same. You inspired countless millions and millions of people — including me — and we will never forget.” Serena Williams’ IG post on Roger Federer:“Our paths were always so similar, so much the same. You inspired countless millions and millions of people — including me — and we will never forget.” https://t.co/ZU2SXy1pWb Prince and princess of tennis Prince and princess of tennis 🎾 ✨️👏🏆 twitter.com/Weesesports/st…

Sabelo @Mahoota11 twitter.com/Weesesports/st… Lukas Weese @Weesesports Serena Williams’ IG post on Roger Federer:



“Our paths were always so similar, so much the same. You inspired countless millions and millions of people — including me — and we will never forget.” Serena Williams’ IG post on Roger Federer:“Our paths were always so similar, so much the same. You inspired countless millions and millions of people — including me — and we will never forget.” https://t.co/ZU2SXy1pWb "Our GOAT paths were always so similar" "Our GOAT paths were always so similar" 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 twitter.com/Weesesports/st…

MT.🇳🇬 @kmtMike twitter.com/weesesports/st… Lukas Weese @Weesesports Serena Williams’ IG post on Roger Federer:



“Our paths were always so similar, so much the same. You inspired countless millions and millions of people — including me — and we will never forget.” Serena Williams’ IG post on Roger Federer:“Our paths were always so similar, so much the same. You inspired countless millions and millions of people — including me — and we will never forget.” https://t.co/ZU2SXy1pWb End of an era End of an era 🐐🐐 twitter.com/weesesports/st…

ana. @motsdangereux Lukas Weese @Weesesports Serena Williams’ IG post on Roger Federer:



“Our paths were always so similar, so much the same. You inspired countless millions and millions of people — including me — and we will never forget.” Serena Williams’ IG post on Roger Federer:“Our paths were always so similar, so much the same. You inspired countless millions and millions of people — including me — and we will never forget.” https://t.co/ZU2SXy1pWb who will be able to replace them when it’s literally no one twitter.com/weesesports/st… who will be able to replace them when it’s literally no one twitter.com/weesesports/st…

Karan @ksenguptaa Lukas Weese @Weesesports Serena Williams’ IG post on Roger Federer:



“Our paths were always so similar, so much the same. You inspired countless millions and millions of people — including me — and we will never forget.” Serena Williams’ IG post on Roger Federer:“Our paths were always so similar, so much the same. You inspired countless millions and millions of people — including me — and we will never forget.” https://t.co/ZU2SXy1pWb Damn the athletes we grew up watching are retiring twitter.com/weesesports/st… Damn the athletes we grew up watching are retiring twitter.com/weesesports/st…

MBBrownSF 🇺🇦 @MBBrownSF3 Lukas Weese @Weesesports Serena Williams’ IG post on Roger Federer:



“Our paths were always so similar, so much the same. You inspired countless millions and millions of people — including me — and we will never forget.” Serena Williams’ IG post on Roger Federer:“Our paths were always so similar, so much the same. You inspired countless millions and millions of people — including me — and we will never forget.” https://t.co/ZU2SXy1pWb I will always respect Federer for saying, when asked if Serena Williams was the greatest female player ever, "She's the greatest player ever." twitter.com/Weesesports/st… I will always respect Federer for saying, when asked if Serena Williams was the greatest female player ever, "She's the greatest player ever." twitter.com/Weesesports/st…

Melanie Anzidei @melanieanzidei Lukas Weese @Weesesports Serena Williams’ IG post on Roger Federer:



“Our paths were always so similar, so much the same. You inspired countless millions and millions of people — including me — and we will never forget.” Serena Williams’ IG post on Roger Federer:“Our paths were always so similar, so much the same. You inspired countless millions and millions of people — including me — and we will never forget.” https://t.co/ZU2SXy1pWb The 2022 retirement club will go down in history as one of the most elite. twitter.com/weesesports/st… The 2022 retirement club will go down in history as one of the most elite. twitter.com/weesesports/st…

Laver Cup 2022 to feature Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic joining hands

ATP Heritage Celebration - Inside

Over the course of three days in London, the fifth edition of the Laver Cup will be played, with Team Europe attempting to retain their title against Team World.

The 'Big-4' — Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Andy Murray — will be playing for Team Europe this year, making it one of the most thrilling lineups for the event. The 2022 French Open and US Open runner-up Casper Ruud and World No. 6 Stefanos Tsitsipas will also swing their racquest for Team Europe under the captaincy of Bjorn Borg.

Meanwhile, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Taylor Fritz, Diego Schwartzman, Frances Tiafoe, Alex de Minaur and Jack Sock have been confirmed for Team World, captained by John McEnroe.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far