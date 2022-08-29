"I have so many questions about how this article made it past editors so it could insult & stereotype Black women" - Tennis fans slam a famous newspaper for controversial article regarding Serena Williams

Serena Williams has made headlines since announcing her retirement at the conclusion of the US Open. However, not all the coverage for the 23-time Grand Slam champion has been positive. The New York Times recently landed in hot water for a controversial article relating to her impending retirement.
Williams was referred to as "intimidating" and "aggressive" in the article, which also said that her playing style has become conventional on the women's tennis circuit because so many young players turn to her gameplay to win matches.
The article was not well received by tennis fans on Twitter, with the majority of them questioning how it was published in the first place.
One user wondered how such a piece could have made it past the editors after offending and stereotyping black women in general.
"Sure, NYT, tell us more about how “aggressive” & “intimidating” Serena Williams is. I have so many questions about how this subhed (& the whole article, rly) made it past editors so it could insult & stereotype Black women while we enjoy our morning coffee. SO MANY QUESTIONS," the user wrote.
Another user criticized the New York Times for continuing to publish "offensive" news despite having a significant editorial budget and wrote:
"The NYT has the editorial budget that the rest of us dream of and they continue to drop messy and offensive journalism. Makes me wanna holler."
According to another user, the newspaper has never seen a successful "woman" or "black woman" that they did not hate.
"New York Times has never seen a successful woman or Black woman that they do not hate," the user wrote.
Here are a few more reactions:
Serena Williams and Venus Williams to play doubles at the US Open 2022
After being granted a wild card entrance, Serena Williams and her sister Venus Williams will play doubles together at the U.S. Open. They will start their campaign with an opening-round clash against Czech pair Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova.
The Williams sisters are playing in their first doubles match together since the 2018 French Open. They have 14 doubles Grand Slam titles under their belts, with the most recent coming at Wimbledon in 2016. They won two doubles titles at the US Open in 1999 and 2009, respectively.
US Open officials took to Twitter to announce the news.
"Serena and Venus on the same court. The 2x #USOpen women's doubles champions have accepted a wild card," they wrote.