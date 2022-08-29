"I have so many questions about how this article made it past editors so it could insult & stereotype Black women" - Tennis fans slam a famous newspaper for controversial article regarding Serena Williams

Serena Williams has made headlines since announcing her retirement at the conclusion of the US Open. However, not all the coverage for the 23-time Grand Slam champion has been positive. The New York Times recently landed in hot water for a controversial article relating to her impending retirement.

Williams was referred to as "intimidating" and "aggressive" in the article, which also said that her playing style has become conventional on the women's tennis circuit because so many young players turn to her gameplay to win matches.

The article was not well received by tennis fans on Twitter, with the majority of them questioning how it was published in the first place.

One user wondered how such a piece could have made it past the editors after offending and stereotyping black women in general.

"Sure, NYT, tell us more about how “aggressive” & “intimidating” Serena Williams is. I have so many questions about how this subhed (& the whole article, rly) made it past editors so it could insult & stereotype Black women while we enjoy our morning coffee. SO MANY QUESTIONS," the user wrote.

Ashton Lattimore @ashtonlattimore



"Sure, NYT, tell us more about how "aggressive" & "intimidating" Serena Williams is. I have so many questions about how this subhed (& the whole article, rly) made it past editors so it could insult & stereotype Black women while we enjoy our morning coffee. SO MANY QUESTIONS," the user wrote.

Another user criticized the New York Times for continuing to publish "offensive" news despite having a significant editorial budget and wrote:

"The NYT has the editorial budget that the rest of us dream of and they continue to drop messy and offensive journalism. Makes me wanna holler."

Jamara is resting @jamaraproducer



"The NYT has the editorial budget that the rest of us dream of and they continue to drop messy and offensive journalism. Makes me wanna holler."

According to another user, the newspaper has never seen a successful "woman" or "black woman" that they did not hate.

"New York Times has never seen a successful woman or Black woman that they do not hate," the user wrote.

Mikaela Skye @MikaelaSkyeSays



"New York Times has never seen a successful woman or Black woman that they do not hate"

Here are a few more reactions:

Eastern IndiNegro Snoodle~🍖🐍 @Monsternized

We need to stop sugarcoating this sh*t as "Disrespectful"



Its racism, and we need not lie about it



I have so many questions about how this subhed (& the whole article, rly) made it past editors so it could insult & stereotype Black women while we enjoy our morning coffee. SO MANY QUESTIONS. Sure, NYT, tell us more about how “aggressive” & “intimidating” Serena Williams isI have so many questions about how this subhed (& the whole article, rly) made it past editors so it could insult & stereotype Black women while we enjoy our morning coffee. SO MANY QUESTIONS. Sure, NYT, tell us more about how “aggressive” & “intimidating” Serena Williams is 😒I have so many questions about how this subhed (& the whole article, rly) made it past editors so it could insult & stereotype Black women while we enjoy our morning coffee. SO MANY QUESTIONS. https://t.co/6v1sIFtRnk Call it what it is: RacismWe need to stop sugarcoating this sh*t as “Disrespectful”Its racism, and we need not lie about it twitter.com/ashtonlattimor… Call it what it is: RacismWe need to stop sugarcoating this sh*t as “Disrespectful”Its racism, and we need not lie about it twitter.com/ashtonlattimor…

Warren Albert @WarrenAlbert14



"Exactly why I dropped my subscription. I'm not paying for bullshit like that anymore."

NerissaNTB @NoireTropicalB



"They continue to be afraid on her blackness"

Nakia Jackson is One of One @renaissanceeast



"They're going to find ways to do this even when she's no longer competing. "Serena Williams' aggressive style of eating ice cream leaves waffle cones trembling in fear. Just look at that lick!""

Gayming the System @Overlord_Mikey



"Are the NYT racist/sexist or startling stupid and unaware that Tennis is a physically demanding competitive sport where players are prone to getting heated? You decide!"

Farrah Khan @farrahsafiakhan



"the misogynoir in this subhead is 🗑️"

Protect Trans People @KrisKenard



"Folks, we need to abandon The New York Times permanently"

S.O.D Save Our Democracies @brenbrenchie



"The very thing she discussed with Meghan on the #Archetype podcast. The very thing!"

h @HistrioFrnk



"these journalists are lazy, dirty and anti Black. Because wtf?! 🙄"

Megan, MSN, PNP @MeganPnp



"Glaringly obvious misogynoir."

Sarah Shafer, MD ☠️ @toxiferoustales



"More bs ways that the system tries to keep women small."

Ashton Lattimore @ashtonlattimore "It's such a mess. Half the article is just other players talking about how they're "scared" of her. Like come on, who even assigned this piece and WHY"

Serena Williams and Venus Williams to play doubles at the US Open 2022

Serena Williams and Venus Williams at the 2018 US Open

After being granted a wild card entrance, Serena Williams and her sister Venus Williams will play doubles together at the U.S. Open. They will start their campaign with an opening-round clash against Czech pair Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova.

The Williams sisters are playing in their first doubles match together since the 2018 French Open. They have 14 doubles Grand Slam titles under their belts, with the most recent coming at Wimbledon in 2016. They won two doubles titles at the US Open in 1999 and 2009, respectively.

US Open officials took to Twitter to announce the news.

"Serena and Venus on the same court. The 2x #USOpen women's doubles champions have accepted a wild card," they wrote.

