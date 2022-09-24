From "has little class" to "it’s a non-issue" - Tennis fans stand divided over Frances Tiafoe's fiery shots at Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal at 2022 Laver Cup

Frances Tiafoe is proving to be the latest rising star in the world of tennis. His game has seen consistent improvement, due to which the American reached his first-ever Grand Slam semifinals at the 2022 US Open. One of his victims during his run at Flushing Meadows was Rafael Nadal, who lost in four sets in the fourth round.

Partnering with Jack Sock, 24-year-old Tiafoe found himself in a bit of controversy in the doubles match against Roger Federer and Nadal on Friday night at the 2022 Laver Cup. It was the Swiss master's last match as a professional tennis player and although it was bigger than anything else, Team World turned up to win, and rightly so.

During the match, Tiafoe found Federer at the net and fired a forehand at him, hitting him in the arm. The American repeated the same, but this time the target was Nadal, who had to move out of the way as he fell to the ground. While neither of the Team Europe players made a fuss about the incident, some fans took to social media and lambasted Tiafoe for showing disrespect to the legends.

While the youngster received a lot of flack on his social media, a large chunk of fans came to his defense, arguing that he didn't do anything wrong.

"This shit sucks so much, people harassing Tiafoe for not laying on the ground and dying instead of playing. Stupid, tonight was more about celebration than the result, Roger said it himself and I guarantee he won’t think about it tomorrow (or is even thinking about it now)," a fan tweeted.

clyff @oohouchitshot This shit sucks so much, people harrassijg tiafoe for not laying on the ground and dying instead of playing. Stupid, tonight was more about celebration than the result, Roger said it himself and I guarantee he won’t think about it tomorrow (or is even thinking about it now) This shit sucks so much, people harrassijg tiafoe for not laying on the ground and dying instead of playing. Stupid, tonight was more about celebration than the result, Roger said it himself and I guarantee he won’t think about it tomorrow (or is even thinking about it now) https://t.co/wcnXG83L2R

"While I’m a fan of Frances Tiafoe, I found it a bit weird that he tried to pelt both Roger and Rafa as hard as he could in the final moments of Roger’s career. He’s a professional and has the entire court open. Back to back points? I’m not sure Kyrgios would’ve even done that," a user posted.

The Tennis Letter @TheTennisLetter While I’m a fan of Frances Tiafoe, I found it a bit weird that he tried to pelt both Roger and Rafa as hard as he could in the final moments of Roger’s career. He’s a professional and has the entire court open. Back to back points? I’m not sure Kyrgios would’ve even done that. While I’m a fan of Frances Tiafoe, I found it a bit weird that he tried to pelt both Roger and Rafa as hard as he could in the final moments of Roger’s career. He’s a professional and has the entire court open. Back to back points? I’m not sure Kyrgios would’ve even done that.

"Nothing would have been more disrespectful to Federer — and to the Laver Cup in general — than Sock and Tiafoe taking it easy on him and NOT going all out to win. Anyone who thinks differently is an absolute idiot. Or doesn’t know how competition works. Or both," another tweet read.

Ricky Dimon @Dimonator nothing would have been more disrespectful to Federer — and to the Laver Cup in general — than Sock and Tiafoe taking it easy on him and NOT going all out to win.



anyone who thinks differently is an absolute idiot. Or doesn’t know how competition works. Or both. nothing would have been more disrespectful to Federer — and to the Laver Cup in general — than Sock and Tiafoe taking it easy on him and NOT going all out to win.anyone who thinks differently is an absolute idiot. Or doesn’t know how competition works. Or both.

Here are some more fan reactions:

Raiyan Rafiq @NovakDjokerFans clyff @oohouchitshot This shit sucks so much, people harrassijg tiafoe for not laying on the ground and dying instead of playing. Stupid, tonight was more about celebration than the result, Roger said it himself and I guarantee he won’t think about it tomorrow (or is even thinking about it now) This shit sucks so much, people harrassijg tiafoe for not laying on the ground and dying instead of playing. Stupid, tonight was more about celebration than the result, Roger said it himself and I guarantee he won’t think about it tomorrow (or is even thinking about it now) https://t.co/wcnXG83L2R That’s fucked up. This is a celebration, not a time to be on the wrong side of it and ruin the occasion. Tiafoe and Sock are professional tennis players, it’s their job to play. That’s the way you show respect to legends. Not by giving them a win. No one will remember the score twitter.com/oohouchitshot/… That’s fucked up. This is a celebration, not a time to be on the wrong side of it and ruin the occasion. Tiafoe and Sock are professional tennis players, it’s their job to play. That’s the way you show respect to legends. Not by giving them a win. No one will remember the score twitter.com/oohouchitshot/…

ThisIsLgc @ThisIsLgc @oohouchitshot I don’t think it was about laying on the ground, it was more about rifiling shots at 100 mph at two of the goats in an exhibition and “celebration”…as someone in tennis it’s extremely disrespectful even if it were a real match, but understandable. In an exhibition, inexplicable @oohouchitshot I don’t think it was about laying on the ground, it was more about rifiling shots at 100 mph at two of the goats in an exhibition and “celebration”…as someone in tennis it’s extremely disrespectful even if it were a real match, but understandable. In an exhibition, inexplicable

Big Tennis Fan @loveforforehand @TheTennisLetter Omg yes this. Such a horrible thing to do. Not just cos it's Roger's last match but as a normal match, players at any level don't do this..... unless you're like 12 @TheTennisLetter Omg yes this. Such a horrible thing to do. Not just cos it's Roger's last match but as a normal match, players at any level don't do this..... unless you're like 12

🇪🇦 🇺🇦 Alberto Sarmiento @8x8_asa @TheTennisLetter Tiafoe has had little class. You have to know what match you play so as not to shoot to kill two balls in a match in which nothing is at stake and it is Federer's farewell. @TheTennisLetter Tiafoe has had little class. You have to know what match you play so as not to shoot to kill two balls in a match in which nothing is at stake and it is Federer's farewell.

Eslam Elkady @eslamelkady79 @TheTennisLetter Exactly, it's perfectly fine that they won but the way that he was aiming at them was psychopath fashion! @TheTennisLetter Exactly, it's perfectly fine that they won but the way that he was aiming at them was psychopath fashion!

ie_gk 🪴 @ie_gkk



This is Tiafoe's heel turn and I honestly don't mind lol @TheTennisLetter SpillThis is Tiafoe's heel turn and I honestly don't mind lol @TheTennisLetter SpillThis is Tiafoe's heel turn and I honestly don't mind lol

luke backhaus @lukebackhaus @TheTennisLetter Going at the net guy is a fair play and a smart one especially if they’re good at poaching. I didn’t see Roger or Rafa complaining… it’s a non issue imo. @TheTennisLetter Going at the net guy is a fair play and a smart one especially if they’re good at poaching. I didn’t see Roger or Rafa complaining… it’s a non issue imo.

#LetNovakPlay @DjokoFan Disgusting comments from so called tennis “fans” on Tiafoe’s most recent post, it honestly got worse the further I scrolled Disgusting comments from so called tennis “fans” on Tiafoe’s most recent post, it honestly got worse the further I scrolled 😕 https://t.co/sHqyJJYEcJ

Frances Tiafoe to face Novak Djokovic in Laver Cup

Novak Djokovic (L) and Frances Tiafoe

At 2-2, Team Europe and Team World are set for fresh encounters on Saturday. While Matteo Berrettini will take on Felix Auger-Aliassime, Cameron Norrie will lock horns with Taylor Fritz. In the last singles match of the day, 21-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic will square off against Frances Tiafoe.

The Serb won their only meeting so far, when he beat the American at the 2021 Australian Open in four sets. Each of the day's matches will be worth two points.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far