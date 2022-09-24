From "has little class" to "it’s a non-issue" - Tennis fans stand divided over Frances Tiafoe's fiery shots at Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal at 2022 Laver Cup

Frances Tiafoe is proving to be the latest rising star in the world of tennis. His game has seen consistent improvement, due to which the American reached his first-ever Grand Slam semifinals at the 2022 US Open. One of his victims during his run at Flushing Meadows was Rafael Nadal, who lost in four sets in the fourth round.
Partnering with Jack Sock, 24-year-old Tiafoe found himself in a bit of controversy in the doubles match against Roger Federer and Nadal on Friday night at the 2022 Laver Cup. It was the Swiss master's last match as a professional tennis player and although it was bigger than anything else, Team World turned up to win, and rightly so.
During the match, Tiafoe found Federer at the net and fired a forehand at him, hitting him in the arm. The American repeated the same, but this time the target was Nadal, who had to move out of the way as he fell to the ground. While neither of the Team Europe players made a fuss about the incident, some fans took to social media and lambasted Tiafoe for showing disrespect to the legends.
While the youngster received a lot of flack on his social media, a large chunk of fans came to his defense, arguing that he didn't do anything wrong.
"This shit sucks so much, people harassing Tiafoe for not laying on the ground and dying instead of playing. Stupid, tonight was more about celebration than the result, Roger said it himself and I guarantee he won’t think about it tomorrow (or is even thinking about it now)," a fan tweeted.
"While I’m a fan of Frances Tiafoe, I found it a bit weird that he tried to pelt both Roger and Rafa as hard as he could in the final moments of Roger’s career. He’s a professional and has the entire court open. Back to back points? I’m not sure Kyrgios would’ve even done that," a user posted.
"Nothing would have been more disrespectful to Federer — and to the Laver Cup in general — than Sock and Tiafoe taking it easy on him and NOT going all out to win. Anyone who thinks differently is an absolute idiot. Or doesn’t know how competition works. Or both," another tweet read.
Here are some more fan reactions:
Frances Tiafoe to face Novak Djokovic in Laver Cup
At 2-2, Team Europe and Team World are set for fresh encounters on Saturday. While Matteo Berrettini will take on Felix Auger-Aliassime, Cameron Norrie will lock horns with Taylor Fritz. In the last singles match of the day, 21-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic will square off against Frances Tiafoe.
The Serb won their only meeting so far, when he beat the American at the 2021 Australian Open in four sets. Each of the day's matches will be worth two points.