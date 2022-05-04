Tennis Hall of Fame: Roger Federer-Rafael Nadal-Novak Djokovic rivalry adjudged 'Most Epic Rivalry'

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are widely regarded as three of the best players in men's tennis. Tennis Hall of Fame has now revealed in a tweet that the trio's legendary rivalry has been voted the 'Most Epic Rivalry'.

Fans from over 100 countries chose the Big 3 rivalry, pipping the Bjorn Borg-John McEnroe-Jimmy Connors, Steffi Graf-Monica Seles, Serena Williams-Venus Williams, Pete Sampras-Andre Agassi, Martina Navratilova-Chris Evert, Billie Jean King-Margaret Court, and Rod Laver-Ken Rosewall rivalries.

The Big 3 have accounted for 61 of the last 73 Grand Slam singles titles. While Nadal (21) leads the all-time Grand Slam leaderboard, Federer (20) and Djokovic (20) are a close second. The trio are also the three all-time Masters 1000 title leaders, with Djokovic (37) leading Nadal (36) and Federer (28).

In the season-ending ATP Finals, Federer (6) leads Djokovic (5) on the competition's all-time title leaderboard.

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have had a rivalry for the ages

(L-R): Djokovic, Nadal and Federerhave produced some memorable matches against each other.

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have had an epic rivalry that has often taken centre-stage at the business end of the biggest tournaments. Each player is the all-time title leader at at least one Major - Djokovic (9) at Australian Open; Nadal (13) at Roland Garros; and Federer (8) at Wimbledon and (5) at the US Open.

While Federer has a losing record against both Nadal (16-24) and Djokovic (23-27), Djokovic narrowly leads Nadal 30-28. Most of their meetings have taken place in tournament finals at Grand Slams, Masters 1000s and ATP Finals.

Federer has won four Grand Slam titles at the expense of his Big 3 rivals; the corresponding numbers for Nadal and Djokovic are 11 and eight respectively. In Masters 1000 finals between the Big 3, Nadal leads with 14, followed by Djokovic (12) and Federer (7).

Djokovic, meanwhile, has won three of his five ATP Finals by beating Federer or Nadal in the final; the corresponding numbers for Federer and Nadal are one and zero respectively.

The trio have produced some of the most iconic Grand Slam final matches in history. Novak Djokovic's win over Roger Federer at 2019 Wimbledon from championship points down, Rafael Nadal ending Federer's five-year Wimbledon reign in 2008 in a pulsating five-set final and Djokovic edging out Nadal in an epic 2012 Australian Open title match are among them.

#RolandGarros Impossible Achieved @DjokerNole becomes the first player in history to defeat Nadal in a Paris semi-final, besting the Spaniard 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-2 to reach the title match. Impossible Achieved 👊@DjokerNole becomes the first player in history to defeat Nadal in a Paris semi-final, besting the Spaniard 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-2 to reach the title match.#RolandGarros https://t.co/Cfy4178lSW

Last year, Djokovic ended Nadal's four-year reign at Roland Garros with a fabulous four-set semifinal win.

