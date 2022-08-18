"Tennis legend John McEnroe rightly slams US government barring 21-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic from competing in US Open" - Forbes CEO backs McEnroe's stance on Serb

Forbes CEO Steve Forbes has joined John McEnroe in slamming the US government for not allowing Novak Djokovic to play the US Open because of his COVID-19 vaccination stance.

Under the current rules of entry to the country, the US requires all foreign arrivals to show documented proof of vaccination against COVID-19. That means Djokovic is not eligible to play at the US Open this year, as he's not vaccinated and doesn't intend to take the jab either. Moreover, the US Open has ruled out seeking medical exemptions for any player, virtually ruling Djokovic out of the tournament.

Many former players, experts and prominent personalities have criticized the authorities for not allowing the reigning Wimbledon champion to compete at Flushing Meadows. Slamming it as 'bureaucratic bs', Steve Forbes backed former player John McEnroe's criticism of the authorities for barring Djokovic from playing at the 2022 US Open.

"Tennis legend John McEnroe rightly slams US government barring 21-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic from competing in US Open because he isn't vaccinated against COVID-19. An example of bureaucratic bs."

Djokovic is now set to drop 1200 ranking points from his run to the US Open final last year, where he was denied a calendar year Grand Slam by Daniil Medvedev.

Novak Djokovic's 2022 season so far

Novak Djokovic won his 21st Major at Wimbledon this year.

Novak Djokovic made a belated start to his 2022 campaign after he was sent back from Australia following a visa row over his medical exemption.

He was unable to defend his title at the Australian Open, making his season debut in Dubai, where he made the quarterfinals. The Serb also missed Indian Wells and Miami, as he was unvaccinated against COVID-19.

Djokovic endured an opening-round exit at Monte-Carlo and lost in the final of the Belgrade Open. He found some form in Madrid, where he lost to eventual winner Carlos Alcaraz in the last four in a third-set tiebreak. The following week, Djokovic triumphed for the sixth time in Rome, which was also his first title of the year.

After his Roland Garros title defense ended against eventual winner Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals, the Serb successfully defended his title at Wimbledon. Victory over surprise finalist Nick Kyrgios marked Djokovic's 21st Major title, just one shy of Nadal's tally.

The Serb is set to miss the entire North American hardcourt swing - including the US Open - owing to his vaccination stance unless there's a last minute policy change ahead of the New York Major, which is unlikely.

