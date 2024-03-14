Tennis Matches Today: Top 5 players one shouldn't miss ft. Carlos Alcaraz, Coco Gauff

The 2024 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells is down to its business end with the stage set for the singles quarterfinals on Thursday.

American phenom Coco Gauff left her wildly successful teenage years behind her as she turned 20 years old on Wednesday. She'll look to continue the new chapter of her life with a good run here. She's up against the in-form Yuan Yue on Thursday.

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz has been in fine form throughout the tournament. He'll now meet his nemesis Alexander Zverev for a spot in the last four.

While all the quarterfinal line-ups are worth a watch, here are the five best ones that could deliver some more drama:

#1 - Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev

Defending champion Alcaraz has looked incredibly focused this week at Indian Wells. He now has an opportunity to avenge his recent Australian Open loss against Zverev, who bested him in four sets during their quarterfinal clash Down Under. The two have played out some interesting duels before and this has the potential to be another one.

Date: March 14, 2024 (USA, Canada, UK/Europe) and March 15, 2024 (India).

Time: Not before 3:00 p.m. PT, 6:00 p.m. ET, 10:00 p.m. GMT, and 3:30 a.m. IST.

#2 - Iga Swiatek vs Caroline Wozniacki

Iga Swiatek is the top seed at Indian Wells.

Swiatek has been crushing the field at Indian Wells this week as she hasn't lost more than four games in any of her matches. Former World No. 1 Wozniacki has notched up the best result of her comeback by making the last eight here, but that's where her journey is likely to end.

Date: March 14, 2024 (USA, Canada, UK/Europe) and March 15, 2024 (India).

Time: Approx. 1:00 p.m. PT, 4:00 p.m. ET, 8:00 p.m. GMT, and 1:30 a.m. IST.

#3 - Coco Gauff vs Yuan Yue

Birthday girl Gauff scored a dominating 6-0, 6-2 win over Elise Mertens on Wednesday to kick off her 20s on a winning note. Yuan eliminated 11th seed Daria Kasatkina in the previous round to notch up her ninth consecutive victory. She's on a roll at the moment but the American could provide her with a different kind of challenge.

Date: March 14, 2024 (USA, Canada, UK/Europe) and March 15, 2024 (India).

Time: Not before 3:00 p.m. PT, 6:00 p.m. ET, 10:00 p.m. GMT, and 3:30 a.m. IST.

#4 - Jannik Sinner vs Jiri Lehecka

Jannik Sinner is the third seed at Indian Wells.

Sinner continues to win and win as he remains undefeated this year. With a highly anticipated showdown against Alcaraz on the horizon up next, Lehecka will look to play the spoilsport here with a massive upset.

Date: March 14, 2024.

Time: Starting at 11:00 a.m. PT, 2:00 p.m. ET, 6:00 p.m. GMT, and 11:30 p.m. IST.

#5 - Casper Ruud vs Tommy Paul

The two have been among the season's most consistent performers based on their results. Ruud has the edge in this match-up with the head-to-head being 4-1 in his favor. Paul will look to snap his losing skid in this rivalry but it's easier said than done given how the Norwegian has competed thus far.

Date: March 14, 2024 (USA, Canada, UK/Europe) and March 15, 2024 (India).

Time: Not before 12:30 p.m. local time, 3:30 p.m ET, 7:30 p.m. GMT, and 1 a.m. IST.

Where to watch the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells?

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, and India can keep up with all the action taking place at Indian Wells live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be telecast on Tennis Channel and TC Plus.

UK: The official broadcaster in the region is Sky Sports.

Canada: Viewers in the country can watch all the matches on TSN and TVA.

India: Men's matches can be viewed on Sony Sports, while women's matches can be seen on Tennis Channel.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.