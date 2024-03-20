Tennis Matches Today: Top 5 players one shouldn't miss ft. Naomi Osaka, Andy Murray

The men's first round will begin on Wednesday at the 2024 Miami Open, in addition to the continuation of the women's first-round matches.

Naomi Osaka returns to Miami after a two-year gap. She reached the final here back in 2022 but lost to Iga Swiatek. It remains her best result on tour since her triumph at the 2021 Australian Open. With fond memories at the venue, she'll aim to make a winning start yet again.

Former World No. 1 Andy Murray will face a familiar rival in the form of Matteo Berrettini, who's making a comeback after an injury hiatus. The two have played out some close matches in the past.

More big names are in the fray as well, so here's a look at the day's best matches at the Miami Open:

#1 - Andy Murray vs Matteo Berrettini

Berrettini's first match at the ATP level in months is a blockbuster clash against former World No. 1 Murray. The two contested a marathon five-set thriller at the 2023 Australian Open the last time they faced off. The Brit sneaked past him back then and could do the same yet again.

Date: March 20, 2024 (USA, Canada, UK/Europe) and March 21, 2024 (India).

Time: Approx 4:00 p.m. ET, 8:00 p.m. GMT, and 1:30 a.m. IST.

#2 - Sloane Stephens vs Angelique Kerber

Sloane Stephens won the Miami Open in 2018.

This battle between former US Open champions promises to be an exciting affair. Stephens is a former Miami Open champion, while Kerber is fresh off of a fourth-round finish at the Indian Wells Open. The German won their previous encounter but the American still leads the head-to-head 5-2.

Date: March 20, 2024.

Time: Starting at 12:00 p.m. ET, 4:00 p.m. GMT, and 9:30 p.m. IST.

#3 - Naomi Osaka vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto

Osaka's comeback has garnered some momentum after a slow start. She has performed well in her last two tournaments as she reached the quarterfinals of the Qatar Open and the third round at Indian Wells. She's also a former runner-up at the Miami Open, so the Japanese will be pegged to make a winning start here.

Date: March 20, 2024 (USA, Canada, UK/Europe) and March 21, 2024 (India).

Time: Not before 7:00 p.m. ET, 11:00 p.m. GMT, and 4:30 a.m. IST.

#4 - Donna Vekic vs Karolina Pliskova

Karolina Pliskova is a former finalist at the Miami Open.

Pliskova revived her career as she claimed her first title in four years at last month's Transylvania Open. She also reached the semifinals of the Qatar Open after that. Having lost just one of their prior eight meetings, the Czech will be favored to come out on top once again.

Date: March 20, 2024.

Time: Not before 2:00 p.m. ET, 6:00 p.m. GMT, and 11:30 p.m. IST.

#5 - Sofia Kenin vs Katie Volynets

This all-American duel leans significantly in favor of Volynets. Kenin has won just one match this year, and just two of her last 13 matches overall. She's also on a six-match losing streak at the moment. It'll be quite an uphill battle for her to turn things around given her current form but she has managed to do so in the past.

Date: March 20, 2024 (USA, Canada, UK/Europe) and March 21, 2024 (India).

Time: Approx. 4:00 p.m. ET, 8:00 p.m. GMT, and 1:30 a.m. IST.

Where to watch the Miami Open?

Viewers can keep up with the proceedings at the Miami Open on the following channels and sites:

Tennis Channel/ TC Plus - USA

TSN - Canada (English Language)

TVA - Canada (French Language)

beIN SPORTS - Australia, France

Sky Sports - United Kingdom and Ireland, Italy, Germany, Austria, Switzerland

Tennis Channel - India

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

