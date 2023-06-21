"Tennis is having a moment" - Laura Robson reacts to trailer release of 'Fifteen-Love' a day after Zendaya's 'Challengers'

Laura Robson has shared her reaction to the trailer release of the new tennis-centric series ‘Fifteen-Love'.

On June 21, the first trailer of the upcoming series ‘Fifteen-Love’ dropped. While the date of release hasn’t been announced, the British television series is slated for launch on Amazon Prime Video. The opening season is believed to have six episodes.

The series is set in the world of elite tennis and showcases the dark side of the sport. It revolves around Justine Pearce, a former prodigy whose career is derailed after a wrist injury.

It proceeds to highlight her sexual abuse allegations against ex-coach Glenn Lapthorn, with whom she reached a semifinal of the French Open. The series is expected to showcase the player’s fight for justice and stars Ella Lily Hyland and Aidan Turner in the leading roles.

The program is created by the makers of the famous British television series 'Line of Duty', with a contribution from former British player Naomi Cavaday.

It is worth noting that the series’ trailer was launched a day after the trailer release of Zendaya starrer ‘Challengers'.

Retired British player Laura Robson was impressed by the trailer and expressed her happiness about tennis-related issues getting the spotlight.

“Oooo another one! Tennis is having a moment,” Laura Robson said.

Laura Robson @laurarobson5 Naomi Cavaday @naomicavaday . From the makers of Line of Duty and starring Aiden Turner and Ella Hyland. Enjoy! @primevideoUK I have spent the past year working on this and I am thrilled to be able to share the trailer with you today. From the makers of Line of Duty and starring Aiden Turner and Ella Hyland. Enjoy! @primevideoUK #FifteenLove I have spent the past year working on this and I am thrilled to be able to share the trailer with you today 🙌. From the makers of Line of Duty and starring Aiden Turner and Ella Hyland. Enjoy! @primevideoUK #FifteenLove https://t.co/YavtgQ5Hiz Oooo another one! Tennis is having a moment twitter.com/naomicavaday/s… Oooo another one! Tennis is having a moment twitter.com/naomicavaday/s…

"I will be front row" – Laura Robson on Zendaya's tennis-based upcoming movie 'Challengers'

Zendaya at the 2022 US Open

Laura Robson was also ecstatic about the trailer launch of Zendaya starrer ‘Challengers’ on June 20.

The romantic sports comedy-drama film follows the story of player-turned-coach Tashi Duncan (Zendaya), her husband and former Grand Slam champion Art Donaldson, and his struggles after a dip in form.

The movie stars Mike Faist as Donaldson and Josh O’Connor as Patrick, Tashi’s ex-boyfriend and Art’s former best friend. It is set for release on August 11.

The trailer of the movie starring the two-time Emmy winner was generally well-received by the tennis world.

An excited Laura Robson revealed her plans of watching the film immediately upon release.

“I will be front row for this,” she said.

Australian player Daria Saville, who is on a comeback journey after a devastating ACL tear, expressed her feelings about the trailer.

“Wow!! This is actually so exciting! The knee injury made me (shocked emoji) tho lol,” she said.

Daria Saville @Daria_gav tho lol Challengers @challengersmov The art of seduction and other games. Watch the trailer for #ChallengersMovie , directed by Luca Guadagnino and starring @Zendaya , Josh O’Connor, and Mike Faist. Only in theaters this September. The art of seduction and other games. Watch the trailer for #ChallengersMovie, directed by Luca Guadagnino and starring @Zendaya, Josh O’Connor, and Mike Faist. Only in theaters this September. https://t.co/XjnoVD6Wf2 Wow!! This is actually so exciting! The knee injury made metho lol twitter.com/challengersmov… Wow!! This is actually so exciting! The knee injury made me 😱😮😲 tho lol twitter.com/challengersmov…

It is worth noting that the trailers of 'Fifteen-Love' and 'Challengers' have come out amid the release of yet another series focusing on the sport. This is the second part of the documentary series Break Point – which dropped on Netflix on June 21.

