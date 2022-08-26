Tennis news today: Alex de Minaur and John Isner complete the Laver Cup's Team World line-up, Roger Federer unveils his latest shoe collection | August 26, 2022

Alex de Minaur and John Isner are the latest players to confirm their participation in next month's Laver Cup. The two will represent Team World, completing their roster. Roger Federer, meanwhile, took to social media to reveal his latest shoe collection.

21-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic ended speculation regarding his participation in the US Open by confirming his withdrawal from the event. Former Wimbledon finalist Eugenie Bouchard fell in the second round of the US Open qualifiers, losing to Linda Noskova.

The draws for the 2022 US Open were revealed yesterday, with plenty of exciting matches right off the bat. Here's a round-up of the day's headlines:

Alex de Minaur and John Isner to represent Team World at the Laver Cup

Alex de Minaur and John Isner have signed on to compete in next month's Laver Cup. The duo joined Felix Auger-Aliassime, Diego Schwartzman, Taylor Fritz and Jack Sock in representing Team World.

They'll take on the mighty Team Europe, which comprises of Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Andy Murray, Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas. The 2022 Laver Cup will be held in London from September 23-25.

Roger Federer launches his new shoe collection

Former World No. 1 Roger Federer has unveiled the latest line of his shoe collection. The Swiss ace said that he designed them after being inspired by the 90s and his love for basketball.

"Once a ballkid, always a ballkid at heart. I’ve always been inspired by the 90s. I grew up loving basketball, watching late night Penny and Shaq in Orlando. I’m excited to be launching these today: THE ROGER Clubhouse Mid," Federer wrote on Instagram.

As far as tennis is concerned, fans will get to see Federer make his much awaited return at next month's Laver Cup.

Novak Djokovic withdraws from the US Open

21-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic announced his withdrawal from the upcoming US Open on Thursday. The rules in the United States require non-citizens to be vaccinated before entering the country, which the Serb isn't.

"Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open. Thank you #NoleFam for your messages of love and support. Good luck to my fellow players! I’ll keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again. See you soon tennis world!" Djokovic wrote on Twitter.

Djokovic also missed the Australian Open at the start of the year due to the vaccine mandate Down Under.

Eugenie Bouchard loses in the US Open qualifiers

2014 Wimbledon runner-up Eugenie Bouchard has failed to make it past the qualifying rounds of the 2022 US Open. Seventeen-year-old Linda Noskova defeated her 6-2, 6-3 in the second round of the qualifiers. The Canadian underwent shoulder surgery last year and made her comeback recently at a WTA 125k event prior to competing in New York.

Bouchard will next compete at the Chennai Open, which will take place next month after the conclusion of the US Open.

The 2022 US Open draws revealed

The men's and women's singles draws for the 2022 US Open were revealed on Thursday. Defending champion Emma Raducanu was handed a tough opener as she will face Alize Cornet. Serena Williams will begin her campaign against Danka Kovinic, while Naomi Osaka will take on 2022 Australian Open runner-up Danielle Collins.

Rafael Nadal is up against Rinky Hijikata in the first round. Daniil Medvedev will commence his title defense against Stefan Kozlov. The bottom half of the women's draw and the top half of the men's draw will play their matches on Monday, while the other halves will take to the court on Tuesday.

