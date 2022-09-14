Tennis news today: Carlos Alcaraz likely to play his Davis Cup ties on Friday and Sunday, Venus and Serena Williams attend Pearl Jam concert | September 14, 2022

Carlos Alcaraz has already landed in Valencia to represent Spain in the ongoing Davis Cup. However, according to Spanish media, he won't compete before the weekend. Venus and Serena Williams, meanwhile, headed to Madison Square Garden to rock out to Pearl Jam, with the band also paying tribute to them.

Elena Rybakina's results since winning Wimbledon a couple of months ago have been quite up and down. She almost made yet another early exit in the first round of the Slovenia Open but staged a comeback to defeat Laura Siegemund.

The upcoming WTA 500 in San Diego next month features a stacked entry list, led by World No. 1 Iga Swiatek.

Canada looked to be in trouble against South Korea in their Davis Cup tie but managed to avoid an upset.

Carlos Alcaraz likely to compete in the Davis Cup on Friday and Sunday

Newly crowned World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz might not represent Spain in the country's first Davis Cup tie against Serbia on Wednesday, as per news outlet Marca. Alcaraz is already in Valencia for the tournament, but is likely to take to the court against Canada and South Korea on Friday and Sunday respectively.

"For his part, Carlos Alcaraz, who has arrived in Valencia from New York, does not plan to train this Tuesday and would reserve himself for the qualifiers on Friday and Sunday with Canada and South Korea."

Following his US Open triumph on Sunday, many expected Alcaraz to withdraw from the Davis Cup, but the teenager is likely to honor his commitment.

Venus and Serena Williams let their hair down at Pearl Jam concert

The Williams sisters attended a Pearl Jam concert over the weekend. The siblings had a great time there, with the legendary band paying tribute to them along with recently retired WNBA star Sue Bird. Venus Williams shared some highlights from their night on Instagram.

"Best concert, nicest people 💕💕💕✨✨✨@pearljam and what a surprise! ➡️➡️➡️" Venus Williams wrote.

Jen Bernstein @nycjamgal @DouglasDezron @PearlJam 🤘🏽 @TheGarden Before kicking off #EvenFlow , Vedder paid tribute to a retiring WNBA player and then welcomed two of our greatest female sport pros Venus & Serena Williams 🤘🏽🤘🏽 @DouglasDezron @PearlJam @TheGarden Before kicking off #EvenFlow, Vedder paid tribute to a retiring WNBA player and then welcomed two of our greatest female sport pros Venus & Serena Williams 🤘🏽🎾🏀🎾🤘🏽 https://t.co/yHV9fttcIC

While Serena Williams said goodbye to tennis following the US Open, Venus Williams still plans to hang around for a while. However, the seven-time Grand Slam champion's schedule remains unknown for now.

Elena Rybakina saves a match point to defeat Laura Siegemund at the Slovenia Open

Elena Rybakina's results since winning her maiden Grand Slam title at Wimbledon have been rather disappointing. She seemed on track for another early loss, but managed to stage an escape act in the end. The Kazakh saved a match point en route to a 6-7(4), 6-4, 7-6(8) win over Laura Siegemund in the first round of the Slovenia Open.

Rybakina will take on Tereza Martincova in the second round, who needed three sets to defeat Harriet Dart.

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek leads a strong field for the WTA 500 in San Diego

Three-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek, along with most of the top 20, are on board to compete in San Diego next month. The WTA 500 tournament will be held from October 10-16.

Other notable names include Grand Slam champions Petra Kvitova, Garbine Muguruza and Jelena Ostapenko, along with Americans Coco Gauff, Madison Keys, Jessica Pegula and Danielle Collins.

Canada survive a tough test from South Korea to kick off their Davis Cup campaign with a win

Canada were made to work hard in their first Davis Cup group tie against South Korea on Tuesday. Vasek Pospisil earned a hard-fought three-set win over Hong Seong-chan to put them in the lead. Felix Auger-Aliassime was then expected to seal the tie for the Canadians, but Kwon Soon-woo defeated the World No. 13 to level the proceedings.

It all came down to the deciding doubles match. Auger-Aliassime and Pospisil teamed up against Nam Ji-sung and Song Min-kyu. The Canadian duo trailed by a break in the deciding set, but managed to stage a comeback to win the match and seal the tie 2-1 in Canada's favor. It doesn't get any easier for the Canadians after this, as they're up against Serbia and Spain next.

