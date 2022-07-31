Tennis news today: Citi Open organizers to match Andy Murray's donation to Ukraine relief efforts, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner to face off in the Croatia Open final | 31 July 2022

Andy Murray has been donating his prize money this year to Ukraine relief efforts. He's currently competing at the Citi Open, and the organizers have decided to join the cause by donating an amount equal to the prize money earned by him.

Carlos Alcaraz is one match away from successfully defending his Croatia Open title. He's up against Jannik Sinner in the title round on Sunday. Naomi Osaka gave a shout out to her sister for designing her new racquet. Novak Djokovic, meanwhile, took to social media to thank his legion of fans for rallying behind him in troubling times.

Ashleigh Barty, who retired earlier this year, tied the knot with her long-time partner Garry Kissick.

Here's a round-up of the day's headlines:

Citi Open to join Andy Murray's Ukraine relief efforts

The Citi Open organizers have decided to match the prize money earned by Andy Murray during the tournament and donate it to help the Ukrainians in their time of need. The three-time Grand Slam champion has been donating his prize money this year to relief efforts.

Andy Murray's first-round opponent at the Citi Open is Mikael Ymer, and they're set to take to the court on Monday.

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner to fight it out for the Croatia Open title

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz overcame Giulio Zeppieri in a three-hour battle to win 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 to reach the Croatia Open final. He'll take on Jannik Sinner for the title, who had a much easier time reaching the title round as he defeated Franco Agamenone 6-1, 6-3.

Sinner defeated Alcaraz in the fourth round at Wimbledon a few weeks ago. The two youngsters will face off for the title on Sunday evening.

Naomi Osaka thanks her sister Mari for designing her new racquet

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka is in San Jose to compete in the Silicon Valley Classic. She's got some new gear for the upcoming season, courtesy of her sister Mari. The former World No. 1 was given a new racquet designed by her sister, and she took to Instagram to give her a shout-out.

"A brand new beautiful racquet 🐉🖤✨ designed by my talented sister @mari.osaka . Big thank you to @yonex_tennis for being like a family and supporting me all these years ❤️ (p.s you can get these racquets and bag on Aug 25 😌)," Osaka wrote.

Osaka will play her first-round match on Tuesday, and she's up against rising Chinese player Qinwen Zheng.

Novak Djokovic thanks fans for their uncondtional support

21-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic faces the prospect of missing yet another Major this year. Given the vaccine rules in the US, he might not be able to compete in the US Open. The Serb was unable to participate in the Australian Open at the start of the season and was embroiled in a huge controversy that ended in his deportation from the country.

But Djokovic's fans have backed him through it all and he took to Instagram to thank them for their unwavering support.

"I just wanted to take a moment and say to all of you how grateful I am to see so many messages of support and love from all around the world these days, 🙏🏻" Djokovic wrote.

Djokovic is still waiting to see if he'll be able to enter the US, but as of now his participation at the last Major of the year seems unlikely.

Ashleigh Barty walks down the aisle with Garry Kissick

Ashleigh Barty and Garry Kissick are officially a married couple. The duo tied the knot some time ago, but the fiercely private couple only recently announced the news of their nuptials.

"Husband & Wife," Barty captioned her Instagram post.

Barty retired from professional tennis after winning the Australian Open earlier this year. She started dating Kissick in 2017, and the duo got engaged at the end of last year.

