Tennis News Today: Coco Gauff's mother reacts to her sportsmanship after Australian Open win, Daniil Medvedev recalls his old trip with Novak Djokovic

Coco Gauff’s mother Candi gushes about her daughter's act of sportsmanship after she comforted Alycia Parks following the 2024 Australian Open third-round victory.

Daniil Medvedev reflects on a memorable journey with Novak Djokovic during his early years. Meanwhile, Victoria Azarenka comments on Jelena Ostapenko’s frequent line-call disputes in the Australian Open third round.

Also, Chris Evert shares health updates with fans on her cancer treatment.

On that note, here’s a short overview of the day’s top stories:

#1 - Coco Gauff's mother Candi lauds daughter's gesture of sportsmanship at 2024 Australian Open

Coco Gauff's mother Candi shared her thoughts about her daughter’s act of sportsmanship after she beat Alycia Parks in the third round of the 2024 Australian Open.

On January 19, Friday, Gauff took on the World No. 31 Alycia Parks at the Margaret Court Arena in the third round, winning 6-0, 6-2 in just over 60 minutes. After the match ended, the 19-year-old went to the net and embraced Parks, giving her words of motivation.

"Next time we play in the final," Gauff can be heard saying to Parks in the video.

Coco Gauff's mother Candi shared the heartwarming moment on her Instagram story with a string of heart emojis.

"💗💗💗"

Candi Gauff on Instagram

#2 - Daniil Medvedev recalls hitch-hiking adventure with Novak Djokovic in his early days

Daniil Medvedev reminisced about hitchhiking with Novak Djokovic to his first Davis Cup campaign with Russia.

During a press conference at the 2024 Australian Open, Medvedev delved into the past when a journalist presented an old photograph capturing him and Djokovic during the Russian's Davis Cup debut in 2017. The Russian shared the story of accommodating the Serb's request to travel together for the tournament.

"The story was unbelievable," he said. "We practiced with Novak, that was so funny. He was even like: 'Oh, we play Davis Cup in a couple of days.' I was like: 'Yeah. Are you going?' [He said] 'Yeah, I'm going. When are you going?' I was like: 'Saturday.'He was [like]: 'Do you want to go with me?'"

"Honestly, I feel like I'm a shy person. At first, I say: 'No, no, Federation already took tickets for me,' it was one stop, three hours away and something. In one hour when the practice finished, [I said]: 'Novak, really, I can come with you?' He was: 'Yeah.' I was: 'Okay, I will come.'"

Medvedev added that his relationship with the Serb has stayed the same over time even though they have competed fiercely on the court.

"I think that's what sometimes people don't know about Novak. He can be tough on the court, like I can be. He can be this and that. But me, since the first time I met him, I was 400 in the world. Now I'm 3 in the world. Was 1 in the world. I feel like he treats me like before," the World No. 3 added.

#3 - Victoria Azarenka shares her thoughts on Jelena Ostapenko’s excessive line-call challenges after winning Australian Open 3R

Victoria Azarenka has characterized Jelena Ostapenko's frequent challenges to line calls as "comical" following her 6-1, 7-5 victory over the expressive Latvian in the third round of the 2024 Australian Open.

When questioned about whether Ostapenko's outbursts were distracting, Azarenka emphasized that Latvian's conduct is a reflection of how she manages herself on the court.

"I can't speak for how she feels and why she does it. I don't know. Some of the line callings, I mean, it can be a bit comical. I'm like, Whatever. What are you going to do? Sometimes we look at the lines and you're like, Are you sure it was in when it's close? When it's pretty obvious, then you maybe don't argue as much," she said at the post-match press conference at Australian Open.

Azarenka also highlighted that Ostapenko's questionable behavior on the court persists regardless of whether she wins or loses.

"I think it's something you kind of expect. She's doing what she's doing. It's actually interesting 'cause I feel like it doesn't necessarily always affect her. When she's winning, she's like this; when she's losing, she's kind of like this. I think it's just how she deals with herself on the court," the two-time Australian Open winner said.

#4 - Chris Evert shares health update on cancer treatment

Chris Evert shared that she's undergoing her third round of chemotherapy for a recurrence of ovarian cancer. The former World No. 1 expressed gratitude to her ex-husband Andy Mill for his support and encouraged fans to prioritize their health.

Evert initially revealed her cancer diagnosis in 2022 after a preventive hysterectomy in 2021. Despite early optimism and completing six rounds of chemotherapy, the cancer returned in December 2023. Evert posted a few pictures of her hospital visit, including a selfie with her ex-husband Mill.

"Onto my 3rd round of Chemo; halfway there - A reminder to get your checkups, know your family history, and be your own advocate with your health. Early detection is crucial! It doesn’t hurt to have a good support system like I do :)" Evert wrote.

