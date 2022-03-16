Tennis news today: Daniil Medvedev faces a potential ban at Wimbledon, Novak Djokovic adds Serbia Open to his schedule | 16 March 2022

The UK sports minister has laid down the conditions for Daniil Medvedev if he wants to compete at Wimbledon this year. If he fails to comply, the World No. 1 could be barred from competing.

Novak Djokovic has added yet another tournament to his upcoming schedule, though this one isn't surprising at all. He's set to participate in the Serbia Open next month. He will kick off his clay season at the Monte Carlo Masters.

Stan Wawrinka, who has been on the sidelines for a year since undergoing surgery twice in 2021, is set to make his comeback at the Monte Carlo Masters next month. Here's a round-up of the day's biggest headlines.

Daniil Medvedev must renounce Vladimir Putin if he wants to compete at Wimbledon

Daniil Medvedev has to give assurances that he's not a supporter of Vladimir Putin if he wants to compete at Wimbledon. UK Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston stated that discussions are on with the tournament organizers on how to get individual players to denounce the Russian head of state and to get the requisite permission for this to be implemented.

Medvedev, along with other Russian and Belarusian players, has been competing under a neutral flag following the Ukraine-Russia conflict. Tennis teams from the two countries have also been disqualified from the Davis Cup and the Billie Jean King Cup.

Medvedev was part of the Davis Cup team that won the title last year. The UK government's move could be the latest in a long list of various sanctions faced by Russia.

This is part of the fresh woes that Medvedev now faces, along with him losing his World No. 1 spot after losing in the third round in Indian Wells.

Novak Djokovic set to play at the Serbia Open

Novak Djokovic has officially confirmed his participation in this year's Serbia Open. Along with him, Dominic Thiem, Gael Monfils, Karen Khachanov and Cristian Garin are also set to compete.

The 2022 Serbia Open is to be held from April 18-24. Djokovic competed in the tournament last year as well, but lost to Aslan Karatsev in the semifinals.

Djokovic last won the tournament in 2011, defeating Feliciano Lopez in the final.

Stan Wawrinka returns to action at the Monte Carlo Masters

Since undergoing surgery on his left foot in March and June 2021, Stan Wawrinka has been out of commission. The Swiss is now set to make a comeback at the upcoming Monte Carlo Masters. He received a wildcard to compete in the first clay court Masters 1000 event in April. Wawrinka is a former champion at the tournament, lifting the trophy back in 2014.

Iga Swiatek and Simona Halep on collision course at the Indian Wells Open

Following their respective fourth-round wins, Iga Swiatek and Simona Halep are just one match away from a semifinal showdown. Swiatek needed three sets to get past Angelique Kerber, while Halep defeated compatriot Sorana Cirstea in straight sets.

Halep faces Petra Martic next, while Swiatek will square off against Madison Keys in her quarterfinal clash. Fans have been eagerly awaiting a contest between the two since the draw was released and they just might get their wish.

Rafael Nadal offers some advice to Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka's Indian Wells campaign was marred by a heckling incident, which caused the 24-year old to break down in tears. The former World No. 1 was affected by the incident and went on to lose her second-round match.

After his third-round victory, Rafael Nadal was asked his opinion regarding the matter in a press conference. The Spaniard stated that while these things might be terrible to hear, as athletes, they need to be prepared for such things.

""Even if it is terrible to hear that, we need to be prepared for it. We need to resist these kind of issues that can happen when you are exposed to the people," Nadal said. "[Just] as we like it a lot when people are supporting [us], when something like this happens, we need to accept it and move forward. Nothing is perfect in this life. We need to be ready for adversities."

Edited by Keshav Gopalan