Tennis news today: Emma Raducanu to participate in the Transylvania Open, Rafael Nadal on the initial entry list for the Paris Masters | October 4, 2022

Emma Raducanu will head to Romania for the second edition of the Transylvania Open next week. Rafael Nadal, along with Novak Djokovic, is on the entry list for the upcoming Paris Masters.

Carlos Alcaraz is the latest player to be confirmed for the Mubadala World Tennis Championships in December. Petra Kvitova, meanwhile, looked like she was headed for a quick exit in Ostrava, but managed to come out on top to defeat Bernarda Pera in the first round.

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek announced that she won't be representing Poland in the Billie Jean King Cup later this year due to scheduling conflicts. Here's a round-up of the day's headlines:

Emma Raducanu confirms her participation in the upcoming Transylvania Open

2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu will be competing in next week's Transylvania Open, as confirmed by the Brit herself. She participated in last year's inaugural edition as well and made it to the quarterfinals. It'll be held from October 10-16.

Transylvania Open



How we're feeling about this, Emma fans?



She promised she'll be back and she's doing exactly that. Can't wait to see Emma Raducanu play again in Cluj!

Raducanu is currently competing in the Ostrava Open and will play her first-round match against Daria Kasatkina on Tuesday.

Rafael Nadal and rest of the top 10 on the entry list for the Paris Masters

Not much is known about Rafael Nadal's upcoming schedule as he's awaiting the birth of his first child as well as dealing with injuries. However, seeing the Spaniard's name on the entry list for the Paris Masters has given his fans some hope that he could return to the tour sooner rather than later.

This doesn't necessarily mean Nadal will participate in the tournament. Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Casper Ruud and the rest of the top 10 are also on the entry list for the season's final Masters 1000 event.

Carlos Alcaraz to participate in the Mubadala World Tennis Championships

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz will head to Dubai to compete in the Mubadala World Tennis Championships. The exhibition event will be held from December 16-18. Emma Raducanu and Ons Jabeur are also set to particpate, with more players to be announced in the coming days.

Petra Kvitova overcomes Bernarda Pera in the first round in Ostrava

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova's campaign in Ostrava was on the verge of ending in the first round itself. She won the opening set despite facing a minor stumble towards the end. The Czech's level dropped soon after and she went on to lose the second set.

Kvitova trailed 2-0 in the deciding set, but fought back to win the match 6-3, 2-6, 6-4. She's now up against Paula Badosa in the second round.

Iga Swiatek to miss the Bille Jean King Cup

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek won't be available to represent Poland in the Billie Jean King Cup this year. The tournament will be held directly after the WTA Finals, in which she's competing as well. With not enough time to rest and recover, the Pole criticized the scheduling of the tournaments and felt sad about having to make this tough decision.

Swiatek also stated that she'll speak to the WTA and the ITF regarding the matter to come up with a solution for the same.

