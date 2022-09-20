Tennis news today: Naomi Osaka opens up about her difficult year, Sofia Kenin's dismal season continues with 1st round exit from Pan Pacific Open | September 20, 2022

Naomi Osaka has had a year to forget so far. She opened up about her difficult season ahead of her match at the Pan Pacific Open. It has been a tough year for 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin as well, with frequent early exits. She suffered yet another tough loss in the first round of the Pan Pacific Open.

World No. 9 Andrey Rublev headlines the field at the Tennis Napoli Cup. Stan Wawrinka, meanwhile, had to play qualifiers at the Moselle Open due to his low ranking. He rallied from a set down to defeat Zsombor Piros and book his spot in the main draw.

Mayar Sherif, who's currently competing in a WTA 125 event in Budapest, saved an incredible 12 match points to win her first-round contest.

Here's a round-up of the day's headlines:

"This year has not been the best year for me but I've learned a lot about myself" - Naomi Osaka

Former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka's results this year have been rather disappointing. She hasn't won a title this season and her streak of winning at least one Grand Slam a year has come to an end. Her ranking has also taken a huge hit.

Currently competing at the Pan Pacific Open, Osaka spoke to the press about her tough year. While she admitted that it has indeed been a difficult season, she has come to terms with it.

"This year has not been the best year for me but I've learned a lot about myself," Osaka said. "Life is ups and downs, and this year was more down than up, but overall I'm pretty happy with where I am now. I think for me it's more about being at peace with myself. I know that I'm here for a reason."

Osaka is the defending champion at the tournament and will take on Daria Saville in the first round.

Sofia Kenin knocked out of Pan Pacific Open in 1st round

Sofia Kenin's struggles continued at the Pan Pacific Open as she suffered yet another first-round defeat. Fernanda Contreras Gomez defeated her 7-6(7), 6-4. The American put up a fight, but came up short in the end. The 2020 Australian Open champion has won just four matches this season, while losing in the first round of almost every tournament she has competed in.

Andrey Rublev leads the field at the Tennis Napoli Cup

Italy is set to host a new ATP 250 event next month, the Tennis Napoli Cup. World No. 9 Andrey Rublev headlines a rather competitive draw. Spaniards Pablo Carreno Busta, Roberto Bautista Agut and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina round out the top four seeds.

Lorenzo Musetti, Gael Monfils and Fabio Fognini are some of the other big names who have signed on to compete.

Stan Wawrinka qualifies for the Moselle Open

Not every day does a three-time Major champion have to go through the qualifying rounds of a tournament, but Stan Wawrinka did just that at the Moselle Open. While he easily defeated Laslo Djere, he had to stage a comeback to get past Zsombor Piros in three sets.

Wawrinka will now take on Joao Sousa in the first round, with the winner facing Daniil Medvedev in the second round.

Mayar Sherif saves 12 match points during her 1st-round win in Budapest

Mayar Sherif returned from the brink of defeat plenty of times during her first-round match at the WTA 125 event in Budapest. Up against Jesika Maleckova, she saved a whopping 12 match points in the second set and went on to win the match in three sets. She received more than a little help from her opponent, who was extremely nervous towards the end.

Sherif's next opponent is Anna Karolina Schmiedlova.

