Tennis news today: Rafael Nadal congratulates Carlos Alcaraz on winning Miami Open, Novak Djokovic begins training in Monte Carlo | 4 April 2022

Carlos Alcaraz became the youngest champion in the history of the Miami Open on Sunday. The teenager is being felicitated by one and all, including his idol Rafael Nadal. Novak Djokovic, meanwhile, has arrived in Monte Carlo for the upcoming Masters 1000 event and is training hard for the same.

Aryna Sabalenka and Ons Jabeur have teamed up to play doubles at the Charleston Open. Eugenie Bouchard empathizes with Emma Raducanu's predicament, and Ashleigh Barty seems to have found a new calling after stepping away from tennis. Here's a round-up of the day's biggest headlines.

Nadal sends his regards to Alcaraz after Miami Masters win

Teenage prodigy Carlos Alcaraz defeated Casper Ruud 7-5, 6-4 to win the Miami Masters on Sunday. The teenager is being showered with congratulatory messages, including from Rafael Nadal, who called the achievement a "historical triumph."

"Congratulations Carlitos for your HISTORICAL triumph in Miami. The first of many to come, for sure!" Nadal tweeted.

Rafa Nadal @RafaelNadal 🏻 🏻 🏻 🏻 🏻 Muchas felicidades Carlitos @alcarazcarlos03 por tu triunfo HISTÓRICO en #Miami . El primero de tantos que van a venir, seguro! Muchas felicidades Carlitos @alcarazcarlos03 por tu triunfo HISTÓRICO en #Miami. El primero de tantos que van a venir, seguro! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻🇪🇸

The 21-time Grand Slam champion also had some kind words for runner-up Ruud.

"And congrats @CasperRuud98 for an amazing tournament and result. Great swing!!! See you at the @rnadalacademy soon," Nadal wrote.

Djokovic begins preparations for Monte Carlo Masters

Novak Djokovic is set to compete in his second tournament of the year next week at the Monte Carlo Masters. The World No. 1 has arrived at the venue and has begun training.

In a video shared by Djokovic, he can be seen working on his groundstrokes. The Serb will be the top seed in the tournament and is seeking his third title on the French Riviera.

Bouchard voices support for Raducanu

Emma Raducanu has come under fire recently for her poor string of results, with many indicating she is too focused on off-court activities. The teenager felt the criticism was unwarranted and "quite misleading."

"If you just see – like on the news or on social media – me signing this deal or that deal, I feel like it's quite misleading. Because I'm doing five or six hours a day [of training], I'm at the club for 12 hours a day. But I throw out one post in the car on the way to practice and all of a sudden, it's – you know – I don't focus on tennis or whatever," said Raducanu.

Eugenie Bouchard, who dealt with similar issues after her breakout season in 2014, expressed solidarity with the teenager.

"I feel you, Emma," Bouchard tweeted.

Sabalenka and Jabeur team up to play doubles

Top-10 players Aryna Sabalenka and Ons Jabeur are set to team up in doubles at the ongoing Charleston Open. The duo will take on Alexa Guarachi and Jessica Pegula in the first round.

Sabalenka is a former World No. 1 in doubles and has won two Grand Slam titles in the discipline. Jabuer isn't as accomplished a doubles player, but reached the final at last year's Birmingham Classic.

Barty wins golf tournament after retiring from tennis

Former World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty shocked the world with her surprise retirement last month. It appears, though, that she has already found another calling. The Australian won a small golf tournament at Brookwater Golf and Country Club over the weekend.

HerWay_Magazine @HerwayMagazine Congrats to Ash Barty who won $30 this weekend for winning the ladies golf championship at the Brookwater Golf and Country Club Congrats to Ash Barty who won $30 this weekend for winning the ladies golf championship at the Brookwater Golf and Country Club https://t.co/hfl0VZ4AvK

Barty also dabbled in cricket during a previous hiatus from tennis, and even played for the Brisbane heat in the inaugural Women's Big Bash League in 2015.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala