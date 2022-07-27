Tennis news today: Rafael Nadal resumes training once again, Nick Kyrgios pulls out of Atlanta Open due to injury | July 27, 2022

After an abdominal tear ended his Wimbledon campaign, Rafael Nadal was seen gearing up for the upcoming hardcourt swing at his academy. Nick Kyrgios, meanwhile, withdrew from the ongoing Atlanta Open just a short while before his first-round match, citing a knee injury.

Leylah Fernandez, who has been sidelined since the French Open with a foot injury, isn't ready to compete just yet and has withdrawn from next week's Citi Open. Ernests Gulbis, who's still an active player, has announced his plans to run for president of the Latvian Tennis Association.

The Cincinnati Open, which is one of the biggest tournaments on the tennis circuit, may have a new owner soon. The USTA has accepted billionaire Ben Navarro's bid to buy the tournament. Here's a round-up of the day's headlines:

Rafael Nadal resumes training at his academy

22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal withdrew from Wimbledon due to an abdominal tear he sustained during the tournament. After a couple of weeks of rest, the Spaniard is back on his feet and has resumed training. He was seen practicing at his academy recently.

"𝔹𝕒𝕔𝕜 𝕥𝕠 𝕨𝕠𝕣𝕜! 💪🏼 📍#RafaNadalAcademy by Movistar," the Rafa Nadal Academy captioned its Instagram post.

Nadal is set to return to the tour at the Canadian Open in Montreal, which begins on August 5.

Nick Kyrgios withdraws from Atlanta Open

2022 Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios had to pull out of the ongoing Atlanta Open at the last minute due to a knee injury. He's still hopeful of competing in doubles. He was replaced by Adrian Mannarino in the draw.

"I’m shattered that I’m not able to compete tonight…all I wanted to do was come out here and give you guys a show," Nick Kyrgios said.

Kyrgios won his first-round doubles match alongside Thanasi Kokkinakis on Monday. The duo are scheduled to take on Gonzalo Escobar and Hunter Reese on Wednesday evening.

Leylah Fernandez to miss next week's Citi Open

2021 US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez still hasn't recovered from the foot injury she sustained at the French Open a few weeks ago. She has pulled out of next week's Citi Open in Washington. She plans on returning to the tour the following week at the Canadian Open, depending on how her next medical test goes.

Ernests Gulbis to run for president of the Latvian Tennis Association

Former top-10 player Ernests Gulbis has announced his bid to run for president of the Latvian Tennis Association. Compatriot and fellow pro Anastasija Sevastova, who's currently on a sabbatical, will assist him during his campaign. Gulbis mostly competes on the Challenger tour these days, and plans to continue playing even if he gets elected.

Ben Navarro in talks to buy the Cincinnati Open

Billionaire Ben Navarro, who owns the Charleston Open, might be the new owner of another tournament soon, the Cincinnati Open. The USTA has accepted his bid to buy the tournament, but the deal is subject to approval from the ATP and WTA boards as well. The Cincinnati Open is a joint ATP and WTA event on the tennis calendar and is one of the biggest tournaments of the season.

