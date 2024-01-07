Tennis News Today: Rafael Nadal's controversial Novak Djokovic remarks surprise Paul McNamee; Stefanos Tsitsipas aims for Greece's tennis development

Paul McNamee chimed in on Rafael Nadal's controversial comments about Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer stating that Djokovic didn't need to evolve as much due to fewer injury issues.

Stefanos Tsitsipas revealed plans to mentor young players in Greece, citing insufficient efforts by the national governing body in developing tennis talents.

Tennis journalist Jon Wertheim hopes Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic's recent injuries are precautionary measures leading up to the 2024 Australian Open.

Coach Patrick Mouratoglou favored Serena Williams over Margaret Court in the GOAT debate, emphasizing Court's records predate the Open Era.

On that note, let’s take a brief look at the most important news of the day:

1) Paul McNamee reacts to Rafael Nadal's ongoing remarks on Novak Djokovic, acknowledges Serb's high ground

Paul McNamee shared his opinion on Rafael Nadal’s recent remarks about Novak Djokovic.

Nadal stirred up a storm with his statements about his main rivals, Djokovic and Roger Federer. He told El Pais, a Spanish newspaper, that he and Federer had to adapt constantly, while Djokovic did not have to change much because he did not suffer from injuries as much as they did.

"We have all been reinventing ourselves. That is why there has been this intense rivalry: we always surprised each other. Djovokic too, but he with a difference compared to the two of us (and he has a brutal merit of his own)," Nadal said.

"He has evolved his game - all champions do - but he has not had the need to evolve it as much as we have. He hasn't suffered that many injuries. The only thing that has required him to improve his game has been his rivals, not his physical problems. It's a difference," he added.

The Spaniard also stated his liking for seeing the Swiss icon play rather than the Serb.

"Since I can remember, he is the player who has impressed me the most, the one who has entertained me the most, the one who has excited me the most. I have been more excited to see Federer play than Djokovic, and in the end tennis is emotion, emotion is what draws you to it," he said.

Paul McNamee said that the real reason for the uproar was Nadal’s surprising choice to keep talking about the top-ranked player, who always chose to stay silent rather than respond.

"Of course the media and the fans of Rafa & Novak are the target of the controversy around Rafa who, surprisingly in my opinion, continues talking about Novak, who continues to take the high ground. They’re desperately hoping they face off again, with French Open the most likely," he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

2) Stefanos Tsitsipas outlines initiatives to foster tennis development in Greece

Stefanos Tsitsipas shared his new ambitions of offering guidance and assistance to aspiring young tennis players in Greece in an interview with a Greek tabloid.

Tsitsipas expressed dissatisfaction with the national governing body's efforts in nurturing local talents. Tsitsipas aims to address the shortfall in youth development by encouraging his compatriot, Maria Sakkari, to join him in supporting emerging players.

"Personally, I have a plan, which I want to implement in a few years from now. I don't expect anything from the federation, they won't be responsible for it, it's a personal matter and something I want to create in the next few years," Stefanos Tsitsipas said to Tennis News Greece.

"Of course, in this project, Maria is also welcome... For me it is a passion and it has nothing to do with money. I am passionate about the development of tennis in Greece and I hope in the future I will find the time because it is something that has been on my mind for the last few months," he added.

Tsitsipas previously vowed to build a school in Victoria if he clinched the 2023 Australian Open title, and also committed to give $10,000 to the Humane League at the previous year’s ATP Finals.

3) Novak Djokovic & Rafael Nadal’s injury troubles hopefully just 'abundance of caution,' says journalist

Tennis journalist Jon Wertheim has expressed optimism that Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic's recent injury concerns might be precautionary measures leading up to the 2024 Australian Open.

Despite Nadal's strong return from a year-long hip injury at the Brisbane International, where he suffered a setback against Jordan Thompson, and Djokovic's struggles with a wrist injury at the United Cup, Wertheim believes both players may be erring on the side of caution before the Grand Slam.

However, he also voiced concern about Nadal's familiar expressions hinting at injury during the Brisbane International.

"One hopes - and the same goes for Djokovic wrist - this falls under the "abundance-of-caution-before-a-Major" heading….but those familiar Nadal facial expressions were not encouraging….," he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

4) Serena Williams' former coach Patrick Mouratoglou chooses the American over Margaret Court in GOAT debate

Tennis coach Patrick Mouratoglou recently backed Serena Williams over Margaret Court in the GOAT debate.

The discussion revolves around the fact that Court played in the pre-Open Era, with a strict separation between amateur and professional players, retiring in 1977, four years before Williams was born.

Mouratoglou, who coached Williams from 2012 to 2022, responded on X (formerly Twitter), asserting that Court's records predate the Open Era.

“No, because Margaret Court's record was established before the Open Era when tennis was not a professional sport. Cannot compare. Serena is the Goat of Women's tennis” he said.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here