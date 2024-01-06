Tennis journalist Jon Wertheim has expressed his hope that Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic's recent injury concerns are merely precautionary measures ahead of the 2024 Australian Open.

After being sidelined for a year due to a hip injury, Nadal made a strong comeback at the Brisbane International, securing promising straight-set wins over Dominic Thiem and Jason Kubler. Despite appearing set for a similar win against Jordan Thompson in the quarterfinals, the Spaniard seemingly reinjured his hip during the clash and ultimately lost to the Australian 5-7, 7-6(6), 6-4.

Djokovic, meanwhile, struggled with a wrist injury during his win over Jiri Lehecka at the United Cup. This issue resurfaced during his shock straight sets defeat to Alex de Minaur in the quarterfinals of the team event.

Djokovic and Nadal's injury scares have raised concerns about their fitness ahead of the 2024 Australian Open. While Jon Wertheim suggested that both players were simply exercising an abundance of caution before the Major, he also expressed concern over the Spaniard's all-too-familiar facial expressions regarding his injury at the Brisbane International.

"One hopes - and the same goes for Djokovic wrist - this falls under the "abundance-of-caution-before-a-Major" heading….but those familiar Nadal facial expressions were not encouraging….," he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal shed light on their respective injury concerns ahead of Australian Open 2024

Novak Djokovic

Following Serbia's defeat to Australia in the quarterfinals of the United Cup, Novak Djokovic shed light on his wrist injury, highlighting its impact on his performance against Alex de Minaur. Despite the setback, the Serb expressed confidence in being fit for his title defense at the Australian Open.

"I think I'll be okay (for the Australian Open), to be honest. You know, it did have quite an impact, you know, particularly on the forehand and serve. Again, I don't want to be spending too much time talking about it and taking away credit, the victory from de Minaur," he said in his post-match press conference.

Rafael Nadal, meanwhile, opened up about the flare-up of his hip injury after his loss to Jordan Thompson, disclosing that he would assess its severity after a night's rest.

"I need to see how I wake up tomorrow morning. I mean, we have been talking these last days, talking about the positive things. That's why I am not over-positive when I have been talking," he said during his press conference.

"I have been talking with a lot of precaution because I know after a year is difficult for the body to be playing tournaments at the highest level," he added.

The Spaniard also hoped that the injury wasn't serious and that he would still be able to compete at the Australian Open, which commences on January 14.

"I don't know. I mean, I hope is not important and I hope to have the chance to be practicing next week and to play Melbourne. Honestly, I am not 100% sure of anything now," he said.

