"Tennis photoshoot of the year" - Fans react to Jessica Pegula, Frances Tiafoe, Ben Shelton, and others posing for Vanity Fair ahead of US Open

Tennis fans reacted to Jessica Pegula, Frances Tiafoe, Ben Shelton, and other prominent American players gracing the pages of Vanity Fair ahead of the upcoming 2023 US Open.

Several other American players like Danielle Collins, Madison Keys, and Sebastian Korda joined Pegula, Shelton, and Tiafoe for the captivating photoshoot. All the players posed in front of a captivating abstract background, painted in a soothing shade of blue. Their attire, carefully curated by renowned and opulent fashion labels, adorned them from head to toe.

Frances Tiafoe exuded elegance in his exquisite suit, crafted by the iconic Versace and Calvin Klein. His ensemble was further enhanced by the tasteful additions of shoes by Christian Louboutin and accessories by Her Children.

Jessica Pegula, meanwhile, radiated grace in her attire, designed by the talented Dion Lee, while her ensemble was elevated by the timeless accessories of Tiffany & Co.

Ben Shelton, on the other hand, exuded sophistication in his attire, meticulously selected from the prestigious Loewe and Loro Piana. His ensemble was tastefully complemented by the refined accessories of Marsell and David Yurman.

Tennis fans took to social media to express their sheer excitement upon witnessing an exquisite photoshoot featuring the players. One fan even proclaimed it as the "tennis photoshoot for the year."

"OKAY. TENNIS PHOTOSHOOT OF THE YEAR," a fan tweeted.

Another fan expressed that the pictures were "incredible and unique." They believed that such visuals play a crucial role in increasing exposure, ultimately contributing to the growth of the sport.

"The pics are incredible and unique. These are the kinds of things that grow the sport - exposure in a general-interest magazine that's outside the tiny ecosystem and social-media bubble," the fan stated.

A look back at Jessica Pegula's performance at Canadian Open 2023

Jessica Pegula at the 2022 Citi Open

Jessica Pegula had a remarkable run at the 2023 Canadian Open. She advanced to the tournament's final for the very first time by defeating some of the world's top players.

Pegula commenced her campaign with resounding victories against Yulia Putintseva and Jasmine Paolini. The 29-year-old subsequently encountered her compatriot and doubles partner Coco Gauff in the quarterfinals, engaging in a grueling match that lasted over two hours.

Jessica Pegula dominated the first set and won it 6-2. However, Gauff was determined and mounted a comeback to claim the second set 7-5. In the deciding set, Pegula showed her resilience and experience, breaking Gauff twice to seal it 7-5.

In the semifinals, Pegula faced the World No.1 and top seed Iga Swiatek. The American had previously defeated Swiatek at the United Cup earlier this year and managed to repeat the feat in Montreal, triumphing over Swiatek 6-2, 6-7(4), 6-4.

Jessica Pegula faced Liudmila Samsonova in the final, who had caused an upset by defeating the current World No.4, Elena Rybakina, in the semifinals. Pegula played impeccably in the title match, triumphing over Samsonova in straight sets 6-1, 6-0, in just over an hour to claim the second WTA 1000 title of her career.