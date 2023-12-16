Tennis Premier League 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Day 4

The Tennis Premier League Season 5 witnessed an exciting Day 4 at the Balewadi Stadium, Pune. Bengaluru SG Mavericks seized the top spot with an impressive performance, leading the league with 173 points.

In the opening clash between Punjab Patriots and Mumbai Leon Army, Conny Perrin's win over Sowjanya Bavisetti in women’s singles set the tone with an 11-9 win. The mixed doubles and men’s doubles categories swung in the favor of Punjab Patriots, ultimately leading to a 43-37 victory with a total of 164 points.

The encounter between Gujarat Panthers and Bengaluru SG Mavericks saw Ramkumar Ramanathan's dominant performance in the men’s singles event, securing a 14-6 win.

The Mavericks continued their winning streak in the mixed doubles and men’s doubles events, securing a comprehensive 46-34 win, increasing their overall points to 173.

In the third game, Delhi Binny’s Brigade emerged victorious against the Bengal Wizards. The men’s doubles victory contributed to their 45-35 win, bringing their total points to 160 and seizing their spot in the top four.

The final showdown between Pune Jaguars and Hyderabad Strikers saw Ellen Perez's commanding victory in the women’s singles category. The Strikers emerged victorious with a narrow 41-39 win, adding crucial points to their tally and placing them with a total of 160 points.

Results on Day 4 of Tennis Premier League (Friday, 15 Dec.)

Arjun Khade and Conny Perrin of the Punjab Patriots on Day 4 of Tennis Premier League 2023 (Image via TPL)

Match 1 - Punjab Patriots (43) beat Mumbai Leon Army (37)

Match 2 - Bengaluru SG Mavericks (46) beat Gujarat Panthers (34)

Match 3 - Delhi Binny's Brigade (45) beat Bengal Wizards (35)

Match 4 - Hyderabad Strikers (41) beat Pune Jaguars (39)

Schedule for Day 5 of Tennis Premier League (Saturday, 16 Dec.)

Hyderabad Strikers vs Delhi Binny’s Brigade, 4:30 PM

Pune Jaguars vs Punjab Tigers, 5:55 PM

Mumbai Leon Army vs Bengaluru SG Mavericks, 7:20 PM

Gujarat Panthers vs Bengal Wizards, 8:45 PM