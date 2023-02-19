"Tennis sabotaged something that would've connected fans to our sport more" - Pam Shriver endorses mid-match interviews in tennis, Chris Evert agrees

Former World No. 1 Chris Evert has shown support for Pam Shriver's point of view, suggesting that mid-match interviews should be made a part of tennis again.

Reacting to a video showing a golf player engaging in an interview during play, Shriver recalled the only time she interviewed a tennis player (Coco Vandeweghe) in between sets. She claimed it's a brilliant concept that can connect fans to the sport in a better way, and that tennis is wrong in not utilizing it.

Shriver took to social media to praise Vandeweghe for agreeing to do the interview, saying:

"Too bad pro tennis did not embrace this concept better. ⁦@CoCoVandey embraced it at ⁦@usopen a few years ago, but once again tennis sabotaged something that would have connected fans to our sport more. Advantage golf."

18-time Grand Slam champion Chris Evert was quick to show solidarity with her compatriot, doing so with a retweet.

Responding to a fan later, Shriver further stated that politics ruined a golden chance for tennis, a sport that she believes lacks creativity.

"It’s a long and disappointing story. Basically, all the ducks in a row for mid match interviews were not covered and pro tennis politics once again got in the way of a good thing for fans. As a sport, we are pathetically behind on innovations," she added.

During the 2015 US Open, 22-time Grand Slam doubles champion Shriver conducted a courtside interview with Vandeweghe after the latter took the first set from Sloane Stephens. Vandeweghe ended up winning the opening-round clash 6-4, 6-3, but the interview received mixed reactions from the tennis world.

Roger Federer wasn't totally against the concept but was reluctant to try it towards the end of his career.

"I understand the idea, but what’s too much? What’s enough? For me, in some ways, it is. I haven’t done it in 17 years, so why start now?” Federer had said.

Novak Djokovic had similar views, stating:

“I don’t know how much it can really work in tennis, but the impression of this first interview has been made. It will be interesting to see if somebody is going to follow up and accept to do the same. I will not, definitely, this tournament.”

Iga Swiatek breaks Chris Evert's 4-decade-old record at Qatar Open

Iga Swiatek defeated Jessica Pegula 6-3, 6-0 in the final of the 2023 Qatar Open on Saturday, February 18. Earlier in the WTA 500 event, the World No. 1 beat Danielle Collins 6-0, 6-1 in the second round and Veronika Kudermetova 6-0, 6-1 in the semifinals.

By dropping just five games in the entire tournament, Swiatek broke Chris Evert's record for the fewest games conceded en route to a WTA title. Evert lost only seven games when she won the Swiss Open Women's Tennis Tournament in 1981.

Swiatek cheekily apologized to Evert in her post-match press conference, admitting that she was helped by the fact that she had a bye (first round) and a walkover (from Belinda Bencic in the quarterfinals). At the same time, she was proud of herself for managing to break such a long-standing record.

"I'm just happy that I was so efficient. And, sorry, [Chris Evert]. Yeah, well, it's also, you know, because basically I had a bye, and Belinda pulled out, so I had little bit easier situation to do it, but I'm still proud of it, so I'm happy," Swiatek said.

