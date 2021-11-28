Tennis Schedule 2022: The updated ATP and WTA calendars following ATP's recent schedule announcement

With the 2022 season right around the corner, here's a look at the provisional tennis schedule for both the tours. All information has been sourced from the ATP, the tournament websites, or their official social media handles. The ATP have confirmed their schedule till July.

This post shall be updated as and when more information is available.

2022 ATP Schedule

The season kicks off with a packed schedule in Australia -- the ATP Cup along with two 250 events is scheduled in the very first week of January, followed by two more 250 events the week after that. This year saw most of the top ten participate in the ATP Cup and 2022 is expected to be the same.

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic loves representing Serbia and the ATP Cup serves as the perfect build-up as he bids for a record tenth Australian Open title. Rafael Nadal, who missed the second half of the 2021 season due to an injury, also played in the last two editions of the ATP Cup and is expected to start his 2022 season by participating in the tournament.

The 2022 season will also see the return of tournaments after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The Libema Open and the Grand Prix Hassan II are back after two years, while the Rio Open is being held after a one year absence. The BNP Paribas Open will also be held in March as usual.

Indian fans will also be delighted to learn that the Tata Open is also being held again in Pune after a one-year break. Out of all the new events that were held in 2021, so far, only the Serbia Open is confirmed to be held again. Novak Djokovic participated in the 2021 edition, and is expected to play next year as well.

Events that were held in the first half of 2021 and aren't a part of this year's tennis schedule are the Singapore Open, Andalucia Open, Emilia-Romagna Open, and the Sardegna Open.

Tournament Category Surface Start Date End Date ATP Cup Hard 1 January, 2022 9 January, 2022 Adelaide International 1 ATP 250 Hard 3 January, 2022 9 January, 2022 Melbourne Open ATP 250 Hard 4 January, 2022 9 January, 2022 Sydney Tennis Classic ATP 250 Hard 10 January, 2022 15 January, 2022 Adelaide International 2 ATP 250 Hard 10 January, 2022 15 January, 2022 Australian Open Grand Slam Hard 17 January, 2022 30 January, 2022 Open Sud de France ATP 250 Hard 31 January, 2022 6 February, 2022 Cordoba Open ATP 250 Clay 31 January, 2022 6 February, 2022 Tata Open Maharashtra ATP 250 Hard 31 January, 2022 6 February, 2022 ABN Amro World Tennis Tournament (Rotterdam) ATP 500 Hard 7 February, 2022 13 February, 2022 Dallas Open ATP 250 Hard 7 February, 2022 13 February, 2022 Argentina Open ATP 250 Clay 7 February, 2022 13 February, 2022 Rio Open ATP 500 Clay 14 February, 2022 20 February, 2022 Delray Beach Open ATP 250 Hard 14 February, 2022 20 February, 2022 Open 13 Provence ATP 250 Hard 14 February, 2022 20 February, 2022 Qatar Open ATP 250 Hard 14 February, 2022 20 February, 2022 Dubai Tennis Championships ATP 500 Hard 21 February, 2022 26 February, 2022 Mexican Open ATP 500 Hard 21 February, 2022 26 February, 2022 Chile Open ATP 250 Clay 21 February, 2022 27 February, 2022 Davis Cup Hard 28 February, 2022 BNP Paribas Open ATP 1000 Hard 10 March, 2022 20 March, 2022 Miami Open ATP 1000 Hard 23 March, 2022 3 April, 2022 U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships ATP 250 Clay 4 April, 2022 10 April, 2022 Grand Prix Hassan II ATP 250 Clay 4 April, 2022 10 April, 2022 Monte Carlo Masters ATP 1000 Clay 10 April, 2022 17 April, 2022 Barcelona Open ATP 500 Clay 18 April, 2022 24 April, 2022 Serbian Open ATP 250 Clay 18 April, 2022 24 April, 2022 Estoril Open ATP 250 Clay 25 April, 2022 1 May, 2022 BMW Open (Munich) ATP 250 Clay 25 April, 2022 1 May, 2022 Madrid Open ATP 1000 Clay 1 May, 2022 8 May, 2022 Italian Open ATP 1000 Clay 8 May, 2022 15 May, 2022 Geneva Open ATP 250 Clay 15 May, 2022 21 May, 2022 Lyon Open ATP 250 Clay 15 May, 2022 21 May, 2022 French Open Grand Slam Clay 22 May, 2022 5 June, 2022 Libema Open ATP 250 Grass 6 June, 2022 12 June, 2022 Mercedes Cup (Stuttgart) ATP 250 Grass 6 June, 2022 12 June, 2022 Noventi Open (Halle) ATP 500 Grass 13 June, 2022 19 June, 2022 Cinch Championships ATP 500 Grass 13 June, 2022 19 June, 2022 Mallorca Open ATP 250 Grass 19 June, 2022 25 June, 2022 Eastbourne International ATP 250 Grass 20 June, 2022 25 June, 2022 Wimbledon Grand Slam Grass 27 June, 2022 10 July, 2022 Hall of Fame Open (Newport) ATP 250 Hard 11 July, 2022 17 July, 2022 Swedish Open ATP 250 Clay 11 July, 2022 17 July, 2022 Hamburg Open ATP 500 Clay 18 July, 2022 24 July, 2022 Croatia Open ATP 250 Clay TBA Swiss Open ATP 250 Clay 18 July, 2022 24 July, 2022 Atlanta Open ATP 250 Hard 25 July, 2022 31 July, 2022 Kitzbuhel Open ATP 250 Clay 25 July, 2022 31 July, 2022 Citi Open ATP 500 Hard 1 August, 2022 7 August, 2022 Los Cabos Open ATP 250 Hard 1 August, 2022 6 August, 2022 Canadian Open ATP 1000 Hard 8 August, 2022 14 August, 2022 Cincinnati Open ATP 1000 Hard 14 August, 2022 21 August, 2022 Winston-Salem Open ATP 250 Hard 22 August, 2022 27 August, 2022 U.S. Open Grand Slam Hard 29 August, 2022 11 September, 2022 Moselle Open ATP 250 Hard 19 September, 2022 25 September, 2022 Laver Cup Exhibition Hard 23 September, 2022 25 September, 2022 Sofia Open ATP 250 Hard 26 September, 2022 2 October, 2022 European Open (Antwerp) ATP 250 Hard TBA Kremlin Cup ATP 250 Hard TBA Stockholm Open ATP 250 Hard TBA Swiss Indoors (Basel) ATP 500 Hard 24 October, 2022 30 October, 2022 Vienna Open ATP 500 Hard TBA Paris Masters ATP 1000 Hard 31 October. 2022 6 November, 2022 ATP Next Gen Finals YEC Hard TBA ATP Finals YEC Hard TBA

2022 WTA Schedule

The 2022 tennis schedule for the WTA starts with a busy lead-up to the Australian Open, as two 500 level events and three 250 level events are scheduled for the first two weeks of January. These events witness good participation from all the top players and barring an injury, everyone from the top 75 at the very least should participate.

Serena Williams participated in one such event this year, and the American said she's looking forward to competing in Australia after her season ended following an injury at Wimbledon in 2021.

Her tennis schedule over the last few years has been sparse, but Williams always tries to play in all the Grand Slams and one tournament before each. She's expected to do the same next season.

Naomi Osaka has also indicated her hiatus from tennis has ended and will return to play in Australia. World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty, who recently announced her engagement, will attempt to win her third Grand Slam in front of her home crowd. She ended her 2021 season following the US Open after being away from home for a long time and stating she wanted to prepare for the Australian Open.

Tournament Category Surface State Date End Date Adelaide International WTA 500 Hard 3 January, 2022 9 January, 2022 Gippsland Trophy (Melbourne) WTA 250 Hard 4 January, 2022 9 January, 2022 Yarra Valley Classic (Melbourne) WTA 250 Hard 4 January, 2022 9 January, 2022 Sydney International WTA 500 Hard 10 January, 2022 15 January, 2022 Adelaide International 2 WTA 250 Hard 10 January, 2022 15 January, 2022 Australian Open Grand Slam Hard 17 January, 2022 30 January, 2022 Dubai Tennis Championships WTA 1000 Hard 14 February, 2022 19 February, 2022 Qatar Open WTA 500 Hard 20 February, 2022 26 February, 2022 Lyon Open WTA 250 Hard 28 February, 2022 6 March, 2022 Monterrey Open WTA 250 Hard 28 February, 2022 6 March, 2022 BNP Paribas Open WTA 1000 Hard 9 March, 2022 20 March, 2022 Miami Open WTA 1000 Hard 22 March, 2022 2 April, 2022 Charleston Open WTA 500 Clay 4 April, 2022 10 April, 2022 Stuttgart Open WTA 500 Clay 18 April, 2022 24 April, 2022 Madrid Open WTA 1000 Clay 1 May, 2022 8 May, 2022 Italian Open WTA 1000 Clay 8 May, 2022 15 May, 2022 Cologne Open WTA 250 Clay 15 May, 2022 21 May, 2022 Internationaux de Strasbourg WTA 250 Clay 15 May, 2022 21 May, 2022 French Open Grand Slam Clay 22 May, 2022 5 June, 2022 Nottingham Open WTA 250 Grass 6 June, 2022 12 June, 2022 Rosmalen Grass Court Championships WTA 250 Grass 6 June, 2022 12 June, 2022 Bett1 Open (Berlin) WTA 500 Grass 13 June, 2022 19 June, 2022 Birmingham Open WTA 250 Grass 13 June, 2022 19 June, 2022 Eastbourne International WTA 500 Grass 19 June, 2022 25 June, 2022 Bad Homburg Open WTA 250 Grass 19 June, 2022 25 June, 2022 Wimbledon Grand Slam Grass 27 June, 2022 10 July, 2022 Lausanne Open WTA 250 Clay 11 July, 2022 17 July, 2022 Hamburg Open WTA 250 Clay 18 July, 2022 24 July, 2022 Palermo International WTA 250 Clay 18 July, 2022 24 July, 2022 Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic (San Jose) WTA 500 Hard 1 August, 2022 7 August, 2022 Canadian Open WTA 1000 Hard 8 August, 2022 14 August, 2022 Cincinnati Open WTA 1000 Hard 14 August, 2022 21 August, 2022 Cleveland Open WTA 250 Hard 21 August, 2022 27 August, 2022 U.S. Open Grand Slam Hard 29 August, 2022 11 September, 2022 Linz Open WTA 250 Hard TBA Kremlin Cup WTA 500 Hard TBA WTA Finals YEC Hard TBA

After the US Open, most of the tournaments on the WTA Tour and a few on the ATP Tour, took place in China. However, they were canceled last year and this year as well due to the ongoing pandemic. With the recent situation involving Peng Shuai, there's a possibility of the Asian schedule getting canceled yet again.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Most of the new tournaments that took place to fill the gap in the tennis schedule this year were possibly hosted on a one-off basis, and as such, it remains unclear what the future holds for them.

Edited by Sarbajaya Bhattacharya