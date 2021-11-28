Tennis Schedule 2022: The updated ATP and WTA calendars following ATP's recent schedule announcement

With the 2022 season right around the corner, here's a look at the provisional tennis schedule for both the tours. All information has been sourced from the ATP, the tournament websites, or their official social media handles. The ATP have confirmed their schedule till July.
This post shall be updated as and when more information is available.
2022 ATP Schedule
The season kicks off with a packed schedule in Australia -- the ATP Cup along with two 250 events is scheduled in the very first week of January, followed by two more 250 events the week after that. This year saw most of the top ten participate in the ATP Cup and 2022 is expected to be the same.
World No. 1 Novak Djokovic loves representing Serbia and the ATP Cup serves as the perfect build-up as he bids for a record tenth Australian Open title. Rafael Nadal, who missed the second half of the 2021 season due to an injury, also played in the last two editions of the ATP Cup and is expected to start his 2022 season by participating in the tournament.
The 2022 season will also see the return of tournaments after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The Libema Open and the Grand Prix Hassan II are back after two years, while the Rio Open is being held after a one year absence. The BNP Paribas Open will also be held in March as usual.
Indian fans will also be delighted to learn that the Tata Open is also being held again in Pune after a one-year break. Out of all the new events that were held in 2021, so far, only the Serbia Open is confirmed to be held again. Novak Djokovic participated in the 2021 edition, and is expected to play next year as well.
Events that were held in the first half of 2021 and aren't a part of this year's tennis schedule are the Singapore Open, Andalucia Open, Emilia-Romagna Open, and the Sardegna Open.
The 2022 tennis schedule for the WTA starts with a busy lead-up to the Australian Open, as two 500 level events and three 250 level events are scheduled for the first two weeks of January. These events witness good participation from all the top players and barring an injury, everyone from the top 75 at the very least should participate.
Serena Williams participated in one such event this year, and the American said she's looking forward to competing in Australia after her season ended following an injury at Wimbledon in 2021.
Her tennis schedule over the last few years has been sparse, but Williams always tries to play in all the Grand Slams and one tournament before each. She's expected to do the same next season.
Naomi Osaka has also indicated her hiatus from tennis has ended and will return to play in Australia. World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty, who recently announced her engagement, will attempt to win her third Grand Slam in front of her home crowd. She ended her 2021 season following the US Open after being away from home for a long time and stating she wanted to prepare for the Australian Open.
Tournament
Category
Surface
State Date
End Date
Adelaide International
WTA 500
Hard
3 January, 2022
9 January, 2022
Gippsland Trophy (Melbourne)
WTA 250
Hard
4 January, 2022
9 January, 2022
Yarra Valley Classic (Melbourne)
WTA 250
Hard
4 January, 2022
9 January, 2022
Sydney International
WTA 500
Hard
10 January, 2022
15 January, 2022
Adelaide International 2
WTA 250
Hard
10 January, 2022
15 January, 2022
Australian Open
Grand Slam
Hard
17 January, 2022
30 January, 2022
Dubai Tennis Championships
WTA 1000
Hard
14 February, 2022
19 February, 2022
Qatar Open
WTA 500
Hard
20 February, 2022
26 February, 2022
Lyon Open
WTA 250
Hard
28 February, 2022
6 March, 2022
Monterrey Open
WTA 250
Hard
28 February, 2022
6 March, 2022
BNP Paribas Open
WTA 1000
Hard
9 March, 2022
20 March, 2022
Miami Open
WTA 1000
Hard
22 March, 2022
2 April, 2022
Charleston Open
WTA 500
Clay
4 April, 2022
10 April, 2022
Stuttgart Open
WTA 500
Clay
18 April, 2022
24 April, 2022
Madrid Open
WTA 1000
Clay
1 May, 2022
8 May, 2022
Italian Open
WTA 1000
Clay
8 May, 2022
15 May, 2022
Cologne Open
WTA 250
Clay
15 May, 2022
21 May, 2022
Internationaux de Strasbourg
WTA 250
Clay
15 May, 2022
21 May, 2022
French Open
Grand Slam
Clay
22 May, 2022
5 June, 2022
Nottingham Open
WTA 250
Grass
6 June, 2022
12 June, 2022
Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
WTA 250
Grass
6 June, 2022
12 June, 2022
Bett1 Open (Berlin)
WTA 500
Grass
13 June, 2022
19 June, 2022
Birmingham Open
WTA 250
Grass
13 June, 2022
19 June, 2022
Eastbourne International
WTA 500
Grass
19 June, 2022
25 June, 2022
Bad Homburg Open
WTA 250
Grass
19 June, 2022
25 June, 2022
Wimbledon
Grand Slam
Grass
27 June, 2022
10 July, 2022
Lausanne Open
WTA 250
Clay
11 July, 2022
17 July, 2022
Hamburg Open
WTA 250
Clay
18 July, 2022
24 July, 2022
Palermo International
WTA 250
Clay
18 July, 2022
24 July, 2022
Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic (San Jose)
WTA 500
Hard
1 August, 2022
7 August, 2022
Canadian Open
WTA 1000
Hard
8 August, 2022
14 August, 2022
Cincinnati Open
WTA 1000
Hard
14 August, 2022
21 August, 2022
Cleveland Open
WTA 250
Hard
21 August, 2022
27 August, 2022
U.S. Open
Grand Slam
Hard
29 August, 2022
11 September, 2022
Linz Open
WTA 250
Hard
TBA
Kremlin Cup
WTA 500
Hard
TBA
WTA Finals
YEC
Hard
TBA
After the US Open, most of the tournaments on the WTA Tour and a few on the ATP Tour, took place in China. However, they were canceled last year and this year as well due to the ongoing pandemic. With the recent situation involving Peng Shuai, there's a possibility of the Asian schedule getting canceled yet again.