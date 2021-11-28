×
Tennis Schedule 2022: The updated ATP and WTA calendars following ATP's recent schedule announcement

Novak Djokovic with his year-end number one trophy.
Modified Nov 28, 2021 12:32 PM IST
With the 2022 season right around the corner, here's a look at the provisional tennis schedule for both the tours. All information has been sourced from the ATP, the tournament websites, or their official social media handles. The ATP have confirmed their schedule till July.

This post shall be updated as and when more information is available.

2022 ATP Schedule

The season kicks off with a packed schedule in Australia -- the ATP Cup along with two 250 events is scheduled in the very first week of January, followed by two more 250 events the week after that. This year saw most of the top ten participate in the ATP Cup and 2022 is expected to be the same.

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic loves representing Serbia and the ATP Cup serves as the perfect build-up as he bids for a record tenth Australian Open title. Rafael Nadal, who missed the second half of the 2021 season due to an injury, also played in the last two editions of the ATP Cup and is expected to start his 2022 season by participating in the tournament.

The 2022 season will also see the return of tournaments after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The Libema Open and the Grand Prix Hassan II are back after two years, while the Rio Open is being held after a one year absence. The BNP Paribas Open will also be held in March as usual.

Indian fans will also be delighted to learn that the Tata Open is also being held again in Pune after a one-year break. Out of all the new events that were held in 2021, so far, only the Serbia Open is confirmed to be held again. Novak Djokovic participated in the 2021 edition, and is expected to play next year as well.

Events that were held in the first half of 2021 and aren't a part of this year's tennis schedule are the Singapore Open, Andalucia Open, Emilia-Romagna Open, and the Sardegna Open.

TournamentCategorySurfaceStart DateEnd Date
ATP CupHard1 January, 20229 January, 2022
Adelaide International 1ATP 250Hard3 January, 20229 January, 2022
Melbourne OpenATP 250Hard4 January, 20229 January, 2022
Sydney Tennis ClassicATP 250Hard10 January, 202215 January, 2022
Adelaide International 2ATP 250Hard10 January, 202215 January, 2022
Australian OpenGrand SlamHard17 January, 202230 January, 2022
Open Sud de FranceATP 250Hard31 January, 20226 February, 2022
Cordoba OpenATP 250Clay31 January, 20226 February, 2022
Tata Open MaharashtraATP 250Hard31 January, 20226 February, 2022
ABN Amro World Tennis Tournament (Rotterdam)ATP 500Hard7 February, 202213 February, 2022
Dallas OpenATP 250Hard7 February, 202213 February, 2022
Argentina OpenATP 250Clay7 February, 202213 February, 2022
Rio OpenATP 500Clay14 February, 202220 February, 2022
Delray Beach OpenATP 250Hard14 February, 202220 February, 2022
Open 13 ProvenceATP 250Hard14 February, 202220 February, 2022
Qatar OpenATP 250Hard14 February, 202220 February, 2022
Dubai Tennis ChampionshipsATP 500Hard21 February, 202226 February, 2022
Mexican OpenATP 500Hard21 February, 202226 February, 2022
Chile OpenATP 250Clay21 February, 202227 February, 2022
Davis CupHard28 February, 2022
BNP Paribas OpenATP 1000Hard10 March, 202220 March, 2022
Miami OpenATP 1000Hard23 March, 20223 April, 2022
U.S. Men's Clay Court ChampionshipsATP 250Clay4 April, 202210 April, 2022
Grand Prix Hassan IIATP 250Clay4 April, 202210 April, 2022
Monte Carlo MastersATP 1000Clay10 April, 202217 April, 2022
Barcelona OpenATP 500Clay18 April, 202224 April, 2022
Serbian OpenATP 250Clay18 April, 202224 April, 2022
Estoril OpenATP 250Clay25 April, 20221 May, 2022
BMW Open (Munich)ATP 250Clay25 April, 20221 May, 2022
Madrid OpenATP 1000Clay1 May, 20228 May, 2022
Italian OpenATP 1000Clay8 May, 202215 May, 2022
Geneva OpenATP 250Clay15 May, 202221 May, 2022
Lyon OpenATP 250Clay15 May, 202221 May, 2022
French OpenGrand SlamClay22 May, 20225 June, 2022
Libema OpenATP 250Grass6 June, 202212 June, 2022
Mercedes Cup (Stuttgart)ATP 250Grass6 June, 202212 June, 2022
Noventi Open (Halle)ATP 500Grass13 June, 202219 June, 2022
Cinch ChampionshipsATP 500Grass13 June, 202219 June, 2022
Mallorca OpenATP 250Grass19 June, 202225 June, 2022
Eastbourne InternationalATP 250Grass20 June, 202225 June, 2022
WimbledonGrand SlamGrass27 June, 202210 July, 2022
Hall of Fame Open (Newport)ATP 250Hard11 July, 202217 July, 2022
Swedish OpenATP 250Clay11 July, 202217 July, 2022
Hamburg OpenATP 500Clay18 July, 202224 July, 2022
Croatia OpenATP 250ClayTBA
Swiss OpenATP 250Clay18 July, 202224 July, 2022
Atlanta OpenATP 250Hard25 July, 202231 July, 2022
Kitzbuhel OpenATP 250Clay25 July, 202231 July, 2022
Citi OpenATP 500Hard1 August, 20227 August, 2022
Los Cabos OpenATP 250Hard1 August, 20226 August, 2022
Canadian OpenATP 1000Hard8 August, 202214 August, 2022
Cincinnati OpenATP 1000Hard14 August, 202221 August, 2022
Winston-Salem OpenATP 250Hard22 August, 202227 August, 2022
U.S. OpenGrand SlamHard29 August, 202211 September, 2022
Moselle OpenATP 250Hard19 September, 202225 September, 2022
Laver CupExhibitionHard23 September, 202225 September, 2022
Sofia OpenATP 250Hard26 September, 20222 October, 2022
European Open (Antwerp)ATP 250HardTBA
Kremlin CupATP 250HardTBA
Stockholm OpenATP 250HardTBA
Swiss Indoors (Basel)ATP 500Hard24 October, 202230 October, 2022
Vienna OpenATP 500HardTBA
Paris MastersATP 1000Hard31 October. 20226 November, 2022
ATP Next Gen FinalsYECHardTBA
ATP FinalsYECHardTBA

2022 WTA Schedule

The 2022 tennis schedule for the WTA starts with a busy lead-up to the Australian Open, as two 500 level events and three 250 level events are scheduled for the first two weeks of January. These events witness good participation from all the top players and barring an injury, everyone from the top 75 at the very least should participate.

Serena Williams participated in one such event this year, and the American said she's looking forward to competing in Australia after her season ended following an injury at Wimbledon in 2021.

Her tennis schedule over the last few years has been sparse, but Williams always tries to play in all the Grand Slams and one tournament before each. She's expected to do the same next season.

Naomi Osaka has also indicated her hiatus from tennis has ended and will return to play in Australia. World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty, who recently announced her engagement, will attempt to win her third Grand Slam in front of her home crowd. She ended her 2021 season following the US Open after being away from home for a long time and stating she wanted to prepare for the Australian Open.

TournamentCategorySurfaceState DateEnd Date
Adelaide InternationalWTA 500Hard3 January, 20229 January, 2022
Gippsland Trophy (Melbourne)WTA 250Hard4 January, 20229 January, 2022
Yarra Valley Classic (Melbourne)WTA 250Hard4 January, 20229 January, 2022
Sydney InternationalWTA 500Hard10 January, 202215 January, 2022
Adelaide International 2WTA 250Hard10 January, 202215 January, 2022
Australian OpenGrand SlamHard17 January, 202230 January, 2022
Dubai Tennis ChampionshipsWTA 1000Hard14 February, 202219 February, 2022
Qatar OpenWTA 500Hard20 February, 202226 February, 2022
Lyon OpenWTA 250Hard28 February, 20226 March, 2022
Monterrey OpenWTA 250Hard28 February, 20226 March, 2022
BNP Paribas OpenWTA 1000Hard9 March, 202220 March, 2022
Miami OpenWTA 1000Hard22 March, 20222 April, 2022
Charleston OpenWTA 500Clay4 April, 202210 April, 2022
Stuttgart OpenWTA 500Clay18 April, 202224 April, 2022
Madrid OpenWTA 1000Clay1 May, 20228 May, 2022
Italian OpenWTA 1000Clay8 May, 202215 May, 2022
Cologne OpenWTA 250Clay15 May, 202221 May, 2022
Internationaux de StrasbourgWTA 250Clay15 May, 202221 May, 2022
French OpenGrand SlamClay22 May, 20225 June, 2022
Nottingham OpenWTA 250Grass6 June, 202212 June, 2022
Rosmalen Grass Court ChampionshipsWTA 250Grass6 June, 202212 June, 2022
Bett1 Open (Berlin)WTA 500Grass13 June, 202219 June, 2022
Birmingham OpenWTA 250Grass13 June, 202219 June, 2022
Eastbourne InternationalWTA 500Grass19 June, 202225 June, 2022
Bad Homburg OpenWTA 250Grass19 June, 202225 June, 2022
WimbledonGrand SlamGrass27 June, 202210 July, 2022
Lausanne OpenWTA 250Clay11 July, 202217 July, 2022
Hamburg OpenWTA 250Clay18 July, 202224 July, 2022
Palermo InternationalWTA 250Clay18 July, 202224 July, 2022
Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic (San Jose)WTA 500Hard1 August, 20227 August, 2022
Canadian OpenWTA 1000Hard8 August, 202214 August, 2022
Cincinnati OpenWTA 1000Hard14 August, 202221 August, 2022
Cleveland OpenWTA 250Hard21 August, 202227 August, 2022
U.S. OpenGrand SlamHard29 August, 202211 September, 2022
Linz OpenWTA 250HardTBA
Kremlin CupWTA 500HardTBA
WTA Finals YECHardTBA

After the US Open, most of the tournaments on the WTA Tour and a few on the ATP Tour, took place in China. However, they were canceled last year and this year as well due to the ongoing pandemic. With the recent situation involving Peng Shuai, there's a possibility of the Asian schedule getting canceled yet again.

Most of the new tournaments that took place to fill the gap in the tennis schedule this year were possibly hosted on a one-off basis, and as such, it remains unclear what the future holds for them.

