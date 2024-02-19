Tennis Schedule Today: Dubai 2024, Rio Open & other tournaments start time, livestream details & more ft. Leylah Fernandez, Jelena Ostapenko

Another jam-packed week of tennis will kick off on Monday, with the Rio Open and the Dubai Tennis Championships leading the way.

Grand Slam champions such as Victoria Azarenka and Jelena Ostapenko will be in action in Dubai on Monday. Leylah Fernandez, Elina Svitolina and Karolina Pliskova will be some of the other big names in the mix as well.

Over at the Rio Open, defending champion Cameron Norrie will begin his campaign against Hugo Dellien. Brits Jack Draper and Dan Evans will take to the court at the Los Cabos Open. Roberto Bautista Agut, Lorenzo Sonego and Lorenzo Musetti headline the Qatar Open on Monday.

Here's a look at the day's schedules for February 19:

Schedule for Day 1 of the 2024 Rio Open

Quadra Guga Kuerten

Starting at 4:30 p.m. local time: (WC) Gustavo Heide vs Tomas Barrios Vega

Not before 7:00 p.m. local time: Hugo Dellien vs (2) Cameron Norrie

followed by: Thiago Seyboth Wild vs Alejandro Tabilo

The full schedule can be found here.

Where to watch Rio Open?

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada and Australia can catch the Rio Open live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: Viewers in the region can catch up on the proceedings on Sky Sports.

Australia: Viewers Down Under can catch all the action live on beIN Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN+.

Rio Open - Match Timings

Matches on both the courts will begin at 4:30 p.m. local time. The start times for fans in the US, Canada, UK, Australia, and India for Day 1 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start time USA, Canada February 19, 2024; 2:30 p.m. ET UK February 19, 2024: 7:30 p.m. GMT Australia February 20, 2024; 6:30 a.m. AEDT India February 20, 2024; 1:00 a.m. IST

Schedule for Day 2 of the Dubai Tennis Championships

Centre Court

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Victoria Azarenka vs Arantxa Rus

followed by: Karolina Pliskova vs (WC) Zhang Shuai

followed by: (9) Jelena Ostapenko vs (Q) Wang Xiyu

Not before 7:00 p.m. local time: (15) Elina Svitolina vs Anhelina Kalinina

followed by: (10) Daria Kasatkina vs Lucia Bronzetti

Court 1

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Leylah Fernandez vs Bernarda Pera

followed by: Zhu Lin vs Anastasia Potapova

followed by: (13) Veronika Kudermetova vs (WC) Dayana Yastremska

followed by: Viktoriya Tomova vs (12) Liudmila Samsonova

followed by: Paula Badosa vs (WC) Lulu Sun

The full schedule can be found here.

Where to watch Dubai Tennis Champioships?

Victoria Azarenka will be in action on Day 2 of the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Viewers in the USA and UK can watch the Dubai Tennis Championships live on the following channels and sites:

USA: The official broadcaster in the region is Tennis Channel.

UK: Matches will be telecast on Sky Sports.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Dubai Tennis Championships - Match Timings

Matches on all courts will begin at 11:00 a.m. local time. For fans in the following countries, here are the broadcast times for Day 2 of the tournament:

Country Start time USA, Canada February 19, 2024; 2:00 a.m. ET UK February 19, 2024; 7:00 a.m. GMT India February 19, 2024: 12:30 p.m. IST Australia February 19, 2024; 6:00 p.m. AEDT

Schedule for Day 1 of the Qatar Open

Centre Court

Not before 2:30 p.m. local time: Pavel Kotov vs Lorenzo Sonego

followed by: Zhizhen Zhang vs (7) Lorenzo Musetti

Not before 6:00 p.m. local time: Marton Fucsovics vs Roberto Bautista Agut

followed by: Alexei Popyrin vs (WC) Abedallah Sheybayh

The full schedule can be found here.

Where to watch Qatar Open 2024?

Viewers from the following countries can watch the action live on their respective channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: Fans in the region can tune in to Sky Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN+.

Qatar Open 2024 - Match Timings

Matches on both the courts will commence at 2:30 p.m. local time. For fans in the USA, Canada, UK, Australia, and India, here are the broadcast times for Day 1 of the Qatar Open:

Country Start time USA, Canada February 19, 2024; 6:30 a.m. ET UK February 19, 2024: 11:30 a.m. GMT Australia February 19, 2024: 10:30 p.m. AEDT India February 19, 2024; 5:00 p.m. IST

Schedule for Day 1 of the 2024 Los Cabos Open

Estadio Mextenis

Starting at 4:00 p.m. local time: Dan Evans vs (5) Roman Safiullin

followed by: (7) Max Purcell vs Matteo Arnaldi

Not before 8:00 p.m. local time: Thanasi Kokkinakis vs Jack Draper

The full schedule can be found here.

Where to watch Los Cabos Open 2024?

Viewers from the following countries can watch the action live on their respective channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: Fans in the region can tune in to Sky Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN+.

Los Cabos Open - Match Timings

Matches on the main show court will begin at 4:00 p.m. local time. The start times for fans in the USA, Canada, UK, Australia, and India for Day 1 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start time USA, Canada February 19, 2024; 6:00 p.m. ET UK February 19, 2024: 11:00 p.m. GMT Australia February 20, 2024: 10:00 a.m. AEDT India February 20, 2024; 4:30 a.m. IST