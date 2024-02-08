Tennis Schedule Today: Marseille 2024, Abu Dhabi Open & other tournaments start time, livestream details & more ft. Ons Jabeur, Grigor Dimitrov

Friday will witness quarterfinal showdowns across all five tournaments this week, including the Abu Dhabi Open.

Top seed Elena Rybakina rallied from a set down to defeat Danielle Collins 4-6, 6-3, 6-3. She'll now take on Cristina Bucsa in the quarterfinals. Ons Jabeur and Beatriz Haddad Maia will also face off in the last eight, while Daria Kasatkina and Barbora Krejcikova will contend for a spot in the semifinals too.

Grigor Dimitrov and Karen Khachanov are among the notable names who'll compete in the Open 13 Provence quarterfinals. The Transylvania Open features players like Anastasia Sevastova, Sara Errani and Arantxa Rus in its quarterfinal line-up.

Ben Shelton and Tommy Paul will be the star attractions at Dallas Open for the day, while Tomas Martin Etcheverry will headline the Cordoba Open. With a solid cast of players across all events, here's a look at the schedules for February 9:

Schedule for Day 5 of the Open 13 Provence

TBA

Where to watch Open 13 Provence?

Viewers in the US, UK and Canada can catch the Open 13 Provence live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: Viewers in the region can catch up on the proceedings on Sky UK.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN+.

Schedule for Day 5 of the Abu Dhabi Open

Stadium Court

Starting at 1:00 p.m. local time: (4) Barbora Krejcikova vs (8) Liudmila Samsonova

followed by: (1) Elena Rybakina vs Cristina Bucsa

Not before 5:00 p.m. local time: (2) Ons Jabeur vs (6) Beatriz Haddad Maia

followed by: (7) Daria Kasatkina vs Sorana Cirstea

The full schedule can be accessed here.

Where to watch the Abu Dhabi Open 2024?

Elena Rybakina at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Open.

Viewers in the USA and UK can watch the Abu Dhabi Open live on the following channels and sites:

USA: The official broadcaster in the region is Tennis Channel.

UK: Matches will be telecast on Sky Sports.

For more details regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Abu Dhabi Open 2024 - Match Timings

The first match on the main show court will commence at 1:00 p.m. local time. For fans in the USA, Canada, UK, and India, here are the broadcast times for Day 5 of the Abu Dhabi Open:

Country Start time USA February 9, 2024; 4:00 a.m. ET Canada February 9, 2024; 4:00 a.m. ET UK February 9, 2024: 9:00 p.m. GMT India February 9, 2024; 2:30 p.m. IST

Schedule for Day 5 of the Transylvania Open

Center Court

Starting at 2:00 p.m. local time: Nuria Parrizias-Diaz vs Harriet Dart

followed by: Anastasia Sevastova vs Jacqueline Cristian

Not before 6:00 p.m. local time: (1) Arantxa Rus vs (8) Ana Bogdan

followed by: Sara Errani vs TBD

The full schedule can be found here.

Where to watch Transylvania Open 2024?

Viewers from the following countries can watch the action live on their respective channels and sites:

USA: For viewers in the USA, Tennis Channel will broadcast the matches.

UK: UK viewers can follow the action on Sky Sports.

Transylvania Open 2024 - Match Timings

Matches on Center Court will begin at 2:00 p.m. local time. The start times for fans in the USA, UK, Canada, and India for Day 5 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start time USA February 9, 2024; 7:00 a.m. ET Canada February 9, 2024; 7:00 a.m. ET UK February 9, 2024: 12:00 p.m. GMT India February 9, 2024; 5:30 p.m. IST

Schedule for Day 5 of the 2024 Dallas Open

TBA

Where to watch the Dallas Open 2024?

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN+.

Schedule for Day 5 of the Cordoba Open

TBA

Where to watch Cordoba Open 2024?

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN+.