Tennis' very own Scottie Scheffler & Rory McIlroy: Jannik Sinner & Carlos Alcaraz get interesting parallels from former World No. 1

Former doubles World No. 1 Paul McNamee drew an interesting comparison between ATP top two Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz and golf’s top-ranked duo, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy. Both pairs have bagged multiple Major Championships in their respective sports this year.Between Sinner and Alcaraz, it has been noted by many that the Italian is more consistent on the court with his performances than the Spaniard. Australian former doubles world No. 1 player, McNamee, believes the case is similar in golf. Sharing his opinion on X, he wrote:&quot;Anyone else think Scottie Scheffler reminds you of the other #1, Jannik Sinner? Very few ups and downs. Or that Rory McIlroy reminds you of the other #2 Carlos Alcaraz? More of a roller coaster.&quot;McNamee’s comparison comes at a time when Sinner and Alcaraz have dominated men’s tennis, winning all seven of the past Grand Slam titles.The Italian won the 2024 and 2025 Australian Open titles, the 2024 US Open, and most recently, the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. Meanwhile, Alcaraz claimed back-to-back French Open crowns in 2024 and 2025, along with a Wimbledon title last year.Similarly, in golf, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy have split three of the four majors this season, with Scheffler winning both The Open and the PGA Championship, and McIlroy triumphing at The Masters, underscoring the tight rivalry and shared supremacy across both sports.&quot;The level of this match is off the scale&quot; - Paul McNamee was impressed by Carlos Alcaraz vs. Jannik Sinner Wimbledon finalJannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz at The Wimbledon Championships 2025 - Source: GettyCarlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner were on a collision course to yet another epic showdown at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. After their unforgettable French Open final, where Alcaraz saved three championship points in a 5-hour and 29-minute marathon, both men carried formidable forms into SW19.Alcaraz reached his third consecutive Wimbledon final by dispatching Taylor Fritz in four sets, while Sinner arrived fresh off a commanding semifinal win over Novak Djokovic.In the Wimbledon final, Alcaraz won the first set 6-4, but Sinner responded emphatically. He claimed the next three by identical margins to secure his maiden Wimbledon crown 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.Their duel was iconic. Paul McNamee captured the moment perfectly on X, stating:&quot;The level of this match is off the scale… what a privilege to see tennis played like this&quot;Sinner’s victory earned him a fourth Grand Slam title and historic status as Wimbledon’s first Italian champion. It also marked a turning point in their rivalry, finally halting Alcaraz’s five-match win streak.