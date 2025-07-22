  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Tennis' very own Scottie Scheffler & Rory McIlroy: Jannik Sinner & Carlos Alcaraz get interesting parallels from former World No. 1

Tennis' very own Scottie Scheffler & Rory McIlroy: Jannik Sinner & Carlos Alcaraz get interesting parallels from former World No. 1

By Aliasgar Ayaz
Published Jul 22, 2025 13:54 GMT
(L-R) Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Jannik Sinner &amp; Carlos Alcaraz | Getty
(L-R) Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Jannik Sinner & Carlos Alcaraz | Getty

Former doubles World No. 1 Paul McNamee drew an interesting comparison between ATP top two Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz and golf’s top-ranked duo, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy. Both pairs have bagged multiple Major Championships in their respective sports this year.

Ad

Between Sinner and Alcaraz, it has been noted by many that the Italian is more consistent on the court with his performances than the Spaniard. Australian former doubles world No. 1 player, McNamee, believes the case is similar in golf. Sharing his opinion on X, he wrote:

"Anyone else think Scottie Scheffler reminds you of the other #1, Jannik Sinner? Very few ups and downs. Or that Rory McIlroy reminds you of the other #2 Carlos Alcaraz? More of a roller coaster."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

McNamee’s comparison comes at a time when Sinner and Alcaraz have dominated men’s tennis, winning all seven of the past Grand Slam titles.

The Italian won the 2024 and 2025 Australian Open titles, the 2024 US Open, and most recently, the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. Meanwhile, Alcaraz claimed back-to-back French Open crowns in 2024 and 2025, along with a Wimbledon title last year.

Similarly, in golf, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy have split three of the four majors this season, with Scheffler winning both The Open and the PGA Championship, and McIlroy triumphing at The Masters, underscoring the tight rivalry and shared supremacy across both sports.

Ad

"The level of this match is off the scale" - Paul McNamee was impressed by Carlos Alcaraz vs. Jannik Sinner Wimbledon final

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz at The Wimbledon Championships 2025 - Source: Getty
Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz at The Wimbledon Championships 2025 - Source: Getty

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner were on a collision course to yet another epic showdown at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. After their unforgettable French Open final, where Alcaraz saved three championship points in a 5-hour and 29-minute marathon, both men carried formidable forms into SW19.

Ad

Alcaraz reached his third consecutive Wimbledon final by dispatching Taylor Fritz in four sets, while Sinner arrived fresh off a commanding semifinal win over Novak Djokovic.

In the Wimbledon final, Alcaraz won the first set 6-4, but Sinner responded emphatically. He claimed the next three by identical margins to secure his maiden Wimbledon crown 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

Their duel was iconic. Paul McNamee captured the moment perfectly on X, stating:

Ad
"The level of this match is off the scale… what a privilege to see tennis played like this"

Sinner’s victory earned him a fourth Grand Slam title and historic status as Wimbledon’s first Italian champion. It also marked a turning point in their rivalry, finally halting Alcaraz’s five-match win streak.

About the author
Aliasgar Ayaz

Aliasgar Ayaz

An Economics Honours graduate, Ali has attained a degree of Master's in Sports Management at IISM, Mumbai. He is a sports enthusiast who started working as a content writer in 2019. As of now, he plies his trade as a tennis content writer at Sportskeeda.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by pranavsethii
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications