Tennis weekly round-up: 17-year-old Linda Fruhvirtova captures her maiden title in Chennai, Carlos Alcaraz-led Spain among one of the countries to seal their spot in the Davis Cup Finals | September 12-18, 2022

Another week of exciting tennis has come to a close. There was plenty of action to be followed as the men were on Davis Cup duty while the women competed in Slovenia and India.

17-year-old Linda Fruhvirtova made her breakthrough as she captured her first WTA title at the Chennai Open. The teenager has been touted as the one to look out for, and she's certainly living up to her potential.

Elena Rybakina and Emma Raducanu were two of the most high-profile names in action at the Slovenia Open, but neither walked away with the title. While the former came close and finished as the runner-up, the latter lost in the second round. Instead, it was Katerina Siniakova who came out on top.

Carlos Alcaraz, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Jannik Sinner and Andy Murray were some of the big names who participated in the Davis Cup. Players have been complaining about the revamped format of the tournament, but that didn't stop them from giving it their all. Eight teams have now sealed their berths at the Davis Cup Finals to be held in November.

Here's a recap of all the tennis action that took place this past week:

Linda Fruhvirtova defeats Magda Linette to win her 1st WTA title

The WTA tour now has a new teen sensation on its hands as Linda Fruhvirtova defeated Magda Linette 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 to win her maiden career title. The Czech youngster trailed 4-1 in the deciding set, but reeled off five games in a row to emerge victorious.

Fruhvirtova's title-winning run in Chennai has helped her zoom into the top 100 of the WTA rankings as well, reaching a new career-high of No. 74. She will now head to Seoul to compete in the Korea Open and will face Yanina Wickmayer in the first round.

Katerina Siniakova captures her first singles title in 5 years

Katerina Siniakova has already established herself as one of the leading doubles players of all time with her achievements. After winning the Olympic gold medal, the WTA Finals, and three different Major titles, only the US Open eluded her. The Czech finally had her moment of glory in New York this year as she won the only Grand Slam title missing from her collection.

The Czech wins her third career singles title with a 6-7(4), 7-6(5), 6-4 victory over [3] Rybakina!



Siniakova jetted off to compete in the Slovenia Open following her US Open triumph. She competed in singles only and made it all the way to the final, where she was up against 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina. The Czech trailed by a set and a break, but staged a spirited fightback to win the match 6-7(4), 7-6(5), 6-4.

This was Siniakova's first singles title in five years, with her previous one coming at the 2017 Swedish Open.

Spain, Germany, USA and Italy among 8 teams to book their berths at the Davis Cup finals in November

Only eight of the 16 teams were going to make it out of the Davis Cup group stage, so the fight to secure a spot in the Finals was on.

Italy dominated Group A, winning all three of their ties. Matteo Berrettini won all three of his singles matches. Jannik Sinner won against Francisco Cerundolo, but suffered a surprise defeat to Mikael Ymer. Croatia were the second team to qualify for the Davis Cup Finals from this group after going 2-1. Their only loss came against Italy. Sweden and Argentina were eliminated.

Spain and Canada advanced from Group B. Both teams won two ties while losing one, but the former topped the table due to winning more matches and sets. Carlos Alcaraz competed in his first event since his US Open win. In his first match as World No. 1 he lost to Felix Auger-Aliassime.

The teenager bounced back by defeating Kwon Soon-woo on Sunday. Serbia, who played without Novak Djokovic, and South Korea were the eliminated teams from Group B.

Granollers/Martinez complete the clean sweep following a 7-5 3-6 6-1 victory



Germany were also missing their leading player Alexander Zverev, but that didn't stop them from topping Group C. They won all three of their ties, with the doubles pairing of Tim Putz and Kevin Krawietz playing a big part in their success. The duo won the decisive doubles match every time to seal the deal in their favor.

Australia were the second team to qualify for the Davis Cup Finals from Group C, with France and Belgium being knocked out.

The US and Britain were expected to qualify from Group D. However, the Netherlands were the ones to top the group, winning all three of their ties. The US managed to finish in second place, eliminating Britain and Kazakhstan.

The Davis Cup Finals will be held from November 22-27. Here's the quarterfinal line-up based on the results of the group stage:

Italy vs United States

Germany vs Canada

Spain vs Croatia

Netherlands vs Australia

