"Terrible behaviour";"A raging a**hole" - Fans call out Daniil Medvedev, demand heavy penalites against Russian after disrespectful 'IQ' dig at umpire

Daniil Medvedev got involved in a heated exchange with the chair umpire at the 2025 Vienna Open, garnering criticisms from tennis fans. The Russian was in contention with Frenchman Corentin Moutet in the second round but faced defeat in straight sets.

Daniil Medvedev, despite bringing his tactical playing style on the court, is well-known for his fiery and unanticipated temperament. He often gets into arguments with umpires and crowds, openly expressing his frustrations. At the 2025 Vienna Open, during his match against Moutet, Medvedev confronted the umpire during a changeover in the first-set tiebreak.

His frustration stemmed from the time violation he received, as he couldn’t find any reason behind being penalized for it. The Russian took a jab at the umpire's 'IQ' and suggested that he should use his brain. His words didn't sit well with several fans, who called him out for his 'terrible' behaviour on the court.

One Reddit fan wondered why tennis still allows players to misbehave with the umpires when most sports don't.

"Terrible behaviour. Doesn't even matter if the umpire was right or wrong. You can't behave like that. Why do they let the tennis players speak to the umpires like that? It's the only sport where this is allowed. I can't think of any other sport. For example in baseball you can get ejected or in soccer you get a yellow card or a red card or a technical for example in basketball. Tennis is the only sport where nothing happens."

A fan reacted to Medvedev; Reddit.com

Another fan chimed in and used a curse word while calling out Daniil Medvedev for his behavior.

"So he’s back to being a raging asshole then. Still his simp fanboys on this sub will still excuse him."

Fan reacted to Medvedev's comments; Reddit.com

Another Reddit user expressed the opinion that the Russian player should be dropped by his sponsors for his misconduct.

"I hope the sponsors drop him as soon as the contract is over. We don't need maniacs who cannot control their emotions being paid to play sports. They do not understand what a big privilege it is. I think Nadal used to say it so well about this."

Fan reacted to Medvedev's comment; Reddit.com

Here are some of the other reactions:

"Why would he not? There's no serious repercussion. This sort of behaviour should warrant an imediate serve deduction, followed by point deduction and all the works. AT THE VERY LEAST, if you don't mess with the game itself, it should be a reaaally heavy fine (as in making the earnings from the tournament void)," commented a fan.

"He’s gross and super disrespectful 🤮 atp needs to hit him with heavy fines for verbal abuse. But of course they won’t," a fan tweeted.

Daniil Medvedev ended his title drought at the 2025 Almaty Open

Daniil Medvedev at the 2025 China Open - Day 8

Daniil Medvedev ended his 29-month title drought at the 2025 Almaty Open, an ATP 250 tournament, where he trounced Corentin Moutet in straight sets. It was his first title since the 2023 Rome Masters, bringing his career tally to 21. Interestingly, Medvedev has won all 21 titles in 21 different cities — a unique record held by a player.

Daniil Medvedev made it to three Australian Open finals in 2021, 2022, and 2024 and won his only Major title at the US Open in 2021.

