"Thank you for your career and your joy forever": Juan Martin del Potro pays tribute to Sergio Aguero following his retirement from professional football

Former World No.3 Juan Martin del Potro paid tribute to Argentine footballer Sergio Aguero after the latter announced his retirement from the sport. He thanked him for his phenomenal career and hoped that he would continue to 'share beautiful moments' in the second innings of his life as well.

Sergio Aguero recently hung up his boots in professional football. The Manchester City legend transferred to FC Barcelona earlier this year, but will not be able to continue further because of his heart problems. The striker last played for FC Barcelona in a 1-1 draw against Alaves in October 2021.

Sergio Aguero playing for FC Barcelona

In a recent tweet, his fellow countryman and former US Open champion, Juan Martin del Potro, thanked him for his marvelous accomplishments and wished him all the best for his life after retirement.

Juan M. del Potro @delpotrojuan En esta nueva etapa de tu vida, acá te espero amigo para seguir compartiendo momentos lindos. Gracias por tu carrera y tu alegria de siempre. 🙌♥️ #FuerzaKun En esta nueva etapa de tu vida, acá te espero amigo para seguir compartiendo momentos lindos. Gracias por tu carrera y tu alegria de siempre. 🙌♥️ #FuerzaKun https://t.co/oLLyPmVKhx

"In this new stage of your life, here I wait for you friend to continue sharing beautiful moments. Thank you for your career and your joy forever," tweeted del Potro.

Kiss 100 Kenya @Kiss100kenya After 427 goals, five Premier League titles, seven domestic cups, one Copa America and one Europa League title, Sergio Aguero has retired from football. Thank you for the memories. #TheScoreKE After 427 goals, five Premier League titles, seven domestic cups, one Copa America and one Europa League title, Sergio Aguero has retired from football. Thank you for the memories. #TheScoreKE https://t.co/oU8dPDryVS

During his prolific football career, Aguero scored a total of 427 goals for both clubs and his nation. His trophy cabinet includes five Premier League titles, seven domestic cups, an Olympic Gold, a Europa League title, and the Copa America title as well.

Premier League @premierleague



None more so famous than this one... Sergio Aguero has a firm place in #PL history, winning 5 titles with @ManCity and scoring 184 goalsNone more so famous than this one... Sergio Aguero has a firm place in #PL history, winning 5 titles with @ManCity and scoring 184 goalsNone more so famous than this one... https://t.co/gfDdubK4ph

The 33-year-old Argentine will always be remembered for the 'AGUEROOOOO' moment when he scored a last-minute winner to help his team, Manchester City, win the Premier League title in 2012.

Juan Martin del Potro eyes a comeback on the court in the upcoming season

Juan Martin last featured in a professional tennis match at the Queen's Club Championships 2019, where he, unfortunately, injured his knee. Since then the Argentine player has undergone four knee surgeries but has not been able to make a comeback on the court.

However, the long wait of Juan Martin del Potro might finally come to an end soon. He was recently spotted training on the court and one could see his powerful forehand in one of the videos.

Fever-Tree Championships - Day Three

Even from his Instagram handle, one can get a fair idea that Juan Martin del Potro is hitting the gym quite often since he is trying to make himself 100% fit ahead of the 2022 tennis season.

Fans are eagerly waiting for Juan Martin del Potro to make an incredible comeback on the court. Currently ranked 753 in the world, it will be intriguing to see if he manages to win more titles on the ATP Tour after his return or not.

