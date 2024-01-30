"Thank you for the example you set" - Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni commends Jannik Sinner for historic Australian Open 2024 title win

Jannik Sinner met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni following his 2024 Australian Open triumph.

Sinner emerged victorious after a three-hour and 44-minute clash against Russian star Daniil Medvedev at the Rod Laver Arena on Sunday (Jan. 28), securing his first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open with scores of 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3.

On Tuesday (Jan. 30), the Italian Prime Minister lauded the achievement of the 22-year-old on X (formerly Twitter). She thanked Sinner for setting an example for sports lovers, young people and Italians through his historic feat.

“The Italy we like: capable of believing in itself and reacting to difficult challenges. And to win. Thank you for the example you set, Jannik, to sports lovers, to our young people and to all of Italy,” Prime Minister Georgia Meloni said (translated from Italian)

Jannik Sinner is not only the first Italian to win the Australian Open, but also the third Italian man to win a men's singles Grand Slam in history. The last time an Italian man won a Grand Slam singles title was in 1976 when Adriano Panatta secured victory at the French Open.

Sinner had an amazing run in Melbourne. En route to the final, he defeated Botic van de Zandschulp, Jesper De Jong, Sebastian Baez, Karen Khachanov, Andrey Rublev and Novak Djokovic.

“I had to grow up fast, trying to cook for myself,” - Jannik Sinner discusses growing up away from his parents

2024 Australian Open - (Getty images)

Newly crowned Australian Open Champion, Jannik Sinner, shared in a post-match interview after his victory over Daniil Medvedev in the Australian Open final on Sunday that he had to grow up fast by trying to do his laundry and cook for himself.

“I had to grow up quite fast, trying to cook for myself, trying to do laundry. The first times it was different, but then in the other way, that was maybe the fastest way to grow up,” Jannik Sinner said

Sinner also shared that his parents gave him a free hand to chase his dreams, supported him, and didn't put any pressure on him, despite how difficult it was for them to allow their 14-year-old son to leave home.

“I think for me was tough, but for the parents to leave their son 14 years old, it's also not easy. They always gave me, they never put pressure on myself, which for me is maybe the key why I'm here today. I'm a quite relaxed man, who just enjoys to play tennis," He added