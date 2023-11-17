Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian pens heartfelt wish on their 6th wedding anniversary

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian marked their sixth wedding anniversary on November 16, 2023, with Ohanian sharing a heartfelt message for his wife on the special occasion.

Williams and Ohanian got married in November 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The power couple welcomed their first child, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., the same year.

The tennis legend and the tech entrepreneur got pregnant again and announced the news during the 2023 Met Gala. They then shared the news of the birth of their second daughter, Adira, in August.

Alexis Ohanian has now taken to X (formerly Twitter) to express his gratitude to Serena Williams for her love and partnership on their sixth wedding anniversary. He wrote:

"How did 6 years and 2 kids go by so fast?? I'm trying to be a better man every day. Trying to stop and take more moments to be grateful. Thank you for giving me the ultimate gift: your love and your partnership in creating the most perfect two humans I've ever met. Happy anniversary, @serenawilliams."

Serena Williams revealed details of her first meeting with husband Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian pictured at the 2023 Leagues Cup

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian met in September 2015 when she was competing at the Italian Open. The 23-time Grand Slam champion appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show and spoke about her first encounter with Ohanian.

Williams stated that she and her friends were at an Italian restaurant when she first met Ohanian. The 42-year-old also revealed that they made an effort to get rid of him because they thought he was annoying.

"So we were at this restaurant, and I was in Italy and this guy shows up, and the whole place is empty. This guy, like, really tall, he comes with his computer and he, like, plops down right next to us. He opens his computer and starts typing, and I’m just like, 'Why?' I was so angry. I was like, 'Why is this guy here?' And so we tried to get rid of him," Serena Williams said.

"You know, my friend was like, 'Listen, there’s a rat over there.' He’s an Aussie, he was like, ‘Oh my God! There’s a rat! [in Australian accent]' and I’m like, ‘Ya there’s a rat!’ and Alexis looks and doesn’t flinch, and I’m like, ‘You’re not afraid of rats?’ And he’s like, ‘Umm, no I’m from Brooklyn,' I guess he always knew I was full of stuff. And so then, that’s how we met. I was trying to get rid of him," she added.

The American's last professional performance came in the third round of the 2022 US Open. She was defeated by Australian Ajla Tomljanovic in three sets: 7-5, 6-7(4), 6-1 and bid adieu to the sport.

