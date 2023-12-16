"Thank you for putting up with me" - Naomi Osaka reflects on tennis journey ahead of 2024 comeback

Naomi Osaka recently shared a touching message to her fans, thanking them for their support and patience throughout her career. Osaka also expressed her gratitude and excitement for the next chapter of her tennis journey.

Osaka’s last match was at the 2022 Toray Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo, where she withdrew from the tournament ahead of her second-round encounter against fifth seed Beatriz Haddad Maia, citing abdominal pain. The Japanese did not play any more tournaments for the rest of the year and in 2023.

The 26-year-old announced her pregnancy back in January 2023 with rapper boyfriend Cordae. They welcomed their daughter Shai in July.

On Friday, December 15, Osaka posted a childhood clip of herself on her Instagram account, along with a caption that read:

"For everyone that supported me throughout the years, Thank you. Thank you for believing in me and thank you for putting up with me. I know we’ve shared some really amazing memories and I also know that I’ve done some things that I wish I would’ve handled differently (lol)."

"Regardless of all that, thank you for allowing me to grow up on my own time and thank you for showing me a ton of patience. I don’t know what I did to deserve you all but I’m so extremely grateful. Very honored to be going on chapter 2 of this tennis journey together and I’m so excited to see you guys next year."

Naomi Osaka recently confirmed that she will kick off the season at the 2024 Brisbane International, which will be held from January 1-7.

Naomi Osaka reveals how her daughter Shai gave her new purpose and passion ahead of 2024 comeback

Naomi Osaka at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

Naomi Osaka recently revealed that her daughter, Shai, has given her a new source of inspiration to return to tennis in 2024.

In a recent interview with NHK, Osaka spoke about how becoming a mother has changed her perspective on tennis. The four-time Grand Slam winner admitted that she struggles to perform well when she only relies on herself for motivation.

"I've never been a person that's really good at playing for myself, if that makes sense," Osaka said (via Eurosport).

Osaka said that being a mother has helped her prepare to return to the sport. The 26-year-old also shared her wish to explore the world with her daughter and stated that her child is the main reason behind her passion for tennis.

"So I kind of like the feeling of having the responsibility of having to take care of Shai and wanting to show her around the world. I kind of feel more like I'm playing for her [Shai]," Osaka said.

Naomi Osaka is currently unranked on the WTA's website. Her last recorded ranking was World No. 661 on September 18, 2023, a far cry from her career-high of No. 1 in January 2019.

Who is Naomi Osaka's boyfriend? All you need to know about the tennis star's dating history timeline