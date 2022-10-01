"Thank you for being the spokesperson of our generation" - Tennis fans in awe of Naomi Osaka meeting BTS member Suga at NBA match

Naomi Osaka and her fans are thrilled about the Japanese star meeting BTS rapper Suga (Min Yoon-gi) at the NBA Japan Games 2022 yesterday. The match between the Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards at the Saitama Super Arena was also attended by Frances Tiafoe.

Osaka tweeted twice to reveal to her fans that she met the superstar as she posted a photograph of them talking. She further stated that she told the rapper that she loved a certain song from the band — Autumn Leaves.

Fans could not resist expressing their excitement at the exchange and thanked Osaka for telling Suga how everyone felt about the song.

"I'm so happy for you ! Glad you were able to meet ! I wholeheartedly agree, what a masterpiece is Autumn Leaves ! He really likes this song, ARMY too so thanks for telling him ! And looking at Yoongi smiling, he for sure appreciated it! This was so heartwarming," a fan tweeted.

"That is probably the biggest compliment you could give a producer. You put such a big smile on his face. And I agree. Autumn Leaves is an incredible song," a user wrote.

"Naomi Osaka saying army is the best fandom and now her telling Yoon-gi about autumn leaves supremacy SHE CAN NEVER LIE," another tweet read.

Here are a few more reactions:

"I'd like to see her play a couple more tournaments before the end of the year" - Pam Shriver on Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka during the 2022 US Open

Naomi Osaka has been struggling for form for a long time now, with the 2021 Australian Open being her last singles title. At the recently concluded US Open, the 24-year-old faced a first-round exit at the hands of Danielle Collins of America.

In an interview with Mitch Michals on the Tennis Channel's 'Inside-in' podcast, Pam Shriver stated that Osaka needed to play as many matches as she could.

"It had to happen," Shriver said. "Listen, it was a tough draw to play Danielle Collins first round. Naomi didn't play badly and I was texting Stuart, her business partner like, 'you gotta play more!', and it's like, 'okay but she has to want to play more. I'd like to see her play a couple more tournaments before the end of the year. Naomi might learn a little bit."

Citing Serena Williams's 2007 Australian Open victory, Shriver stated that playing more and more matches was the only way to get back to form.

"Reflecting back on some of Serena's long journey, when I think back to how Serena was able to win the 07 Australian Open, outside the Top 70, unseeded, out of shape, hadn't played any matches, and then worked her way into form. Really, the best way to do that is just to play matches. You get sparks of motivation by seeing glimpses of your best self and then that makes you want to go out and work harder," she added.

