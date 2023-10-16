"Thank you for being trustworthy for millions" - Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena hails Serb after hosting author Gabor Mate at his foundation

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena recently praised the Serb after the duo successfully hosted New York Times best-selling author Dr. Gabor Mate at his foundation in Serbia.

Dr. Mate held two lectures and three workshops in Belgrade, Sarajevo, Banja Luka and Ljubljana as part of the internationally recognized program "Support, NOT Perfection," which has been successfully implemented by the Novak Djokovic Foundation for six years.

Those who took part in the events had the opportunity to learn more about important and unexplored topics that can improve the quality of children's early development.

After the program was completed successfully, Djokovic's wife, Jelena, took to Instagram to praise the writer for extending his hand to help others who had been hurt as children.

"This wonderful human (@gabormatemd ) brings empathy, compassion, understanding and help for people who’ve been hurt as children, and are continuing to hurt through adulthood as parents, partners, employees… thank you for coming to our region and for traveling with us Gabor. We had lots of laughs too!" she wrote.

She also said:

"Everything we raised through tickets sale will be multiplied by 4 as we continue to invest in early childhood education. This is what the science says - every dollar becomes 4 when we invest in kids."

Jelena then hailed her husband, Novak Djokovic, for allowing them to use his global platform to bring attention to their purpose, while also expressing gratitude for his trustworthiness and authenticity in the eyes of millions.

"My love, thank you for allowing us to use your global success platform to bring attention to our mission," she wrote.

"There are so many wonderful charities and people who give back around the world that do not get the attention they need to advance their causes and raise funds because people dont know enough about them and hence don’t trust enough to give their support. Thank you for being the authentic and trustworthy person for millions @djokernole . I love you," she added.

A brief look into Novak Djokovic's three Grand Slam title wins in 2023

Novak Djokovic pictured with his 2023 US Open trophy

Novak Djokovic has won three of the four Grand Slam titles in 2023. His first Major of the year came at the Australian Open, where he beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets, 6-3, 7-6, 7-6 in the final.

The Serb then defeated Casper Ruud in the French Open final in straight sets, too, 7-6(1), 6-3, 7-5, to regain his domination on the Parisian clay in the absence of his arch-rival Rafael Nadal.

Djokovic won his third Grand Slam of the season at the US Open where he faced Daniil Medvedev in a rematch of their meeting in the final of the 2021 edition of the New York Slam, which the Russian won. However, it was the Serb who got the last laugh this time, as he defeated Medvedev in straight sets, 6-3, 7-6(5), 6-3, to win his record 24th Major title.

In fact, the 36-year-old would have won the Wimbledon Championships as well if it hadn't been for Carlos Alcaraz, who ended his run in the title bout to earn his second Grand Slam title and first at the grasscourt Major.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis