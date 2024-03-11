"Thank you" - Coco Gauff proudly shows off diamond necklace gifted to her by compatriot and doubles partner Jessica Pegula

Jessica Pegula recently gifted diamond jewelry to her doubles partner Coco Gauff.

Pegula, who is the brand ambassador for the jewelry brand Gorjana, gifted a diamond necklace to Gauff from the same brand. Gauff took to social media to thank the compatriot for the gift. Pegula reacted to Gauff's story by resharing it along with heart emojis.

Source- Jessica Pegula's Instagram story

Recently, Pegula had also showered another compatriot Danielle Collins with diamond jewelry. Collins who had announced that she would retire after this season and is on a farewell tour, mentioned that diamonds would be a perfect retirement gift.

The American gifted Collins' with diamond jewelry from Gorjana. Collins thanked Pegula on Instagram.

Thank you @jpegula for spoiling me!! I asked for some diamonds last week and @jpegula and @gorjana delivered," Collins shared via her Instagram story.

Source- Danielle Collins' Instagram handle

The trio played at the 2024 Indian Wells Open. Pegula and Collins' campaigns ended as they lost to Anna Blinkova and Iga Swiatek respectively. However, Gauff has kept her bid alive for her second WTA 1000 by edging out Clara Burel in the second round. She will now face Lucia Bronzetti in the third round.

Gauff and Pegula also teamed up together for the doubles competition and won their first match against Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Sofia Kenin. They play their next match against Caroline Dolehide and Desirae Krawczyk.

Gauff shared on her Instagram story that she missed playing doubles.

"My first doubles match since November lol. I missed ittt!" Gauff wrote.

Source- Coco Gauff's Instagram Handle

Jessica Pegula joined by Mark Merklein and Mark Knowles on American's team

Jessica Pegula at the 2024 Indian Wells Open

After terminating her partnership with David Witt, Jessica Pegula has started working with Mark Merklein and Mark Knowles. She announced to the media at the San Diego Open.

Right now, I am working in a combination with this guy, Mark Merklein and also Mark Knowles. You guys must be familiar with them," Pegula said.

The American mentioned that they both cannot travel full-time so they are still figuring things out.

"Both of them can't really travel full time, so kinda still in the process of figuring that out. But, both Mark(s), one is based in Boca [Raton], so that is also really very helpful because that's where I live in. It's been nice to have that set up and Mark Knowles is in Dallas, so I actually just spent a week there a few weeks ago," Pegula added.