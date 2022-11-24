“Thankful for our friendship” – Billie Jean King thanks Chris Evert for her birthday wishes

Billie Jean King has thanked Christ Evert for her birthday wishes. The two have a strong friendship and have often backed each other over the years.

As Billie Jean King celebrated her 79th birthday on November 22, Chris Evert took to Twitter to wish the 12-time Grand Slam singles champion well and thank her for being a role model, mentor and a friend.

"A very Happy Birthday to @BillieJeanKing. So much to thank her for, so little space. Thank you for being an exceptional role model, mentor and friend to me. You mean the world to me," Chris Evert wrote.

Chris Evert @ChrissieEvert A very Happy Birthday to @BillieJeanKing So much to thank her for… so little space! Thank you for being an exceptional role model, mentor, and friend to me… You mean the world to me! A very Happy Birthday to @BillieJeanKing So much to thank her for… so little space! Thank you for being an exceptional role model, mentor, and friend to me… You mean the world to me! 🙏💚👍

Billie Jean King thanked the 18-time Grand Slam champion for her birthday wishes and expressed gratitude for their friendship.

“Thank you. I am so thankful for our friendship,” wrote Billie Jean King.

Billie Jean King took to social media to call herself 79 years old and urged people to join the fight for equality and cause good trouble when needed.

"Today I am 79 years young. As the new year approaches, please join me in remaining committed to equality in its many forms, and to making good trouble where it's needed. There is much to accomplish, and I’m not done yet," wrote King.

"Well done, Iga Swiatek for owning and using your platform to speak out about abuse towards women" - Chris Evert hails Iga Swiatek for using her stardom right

Chris Evert hails Iga Swiatek for speaking out against the Polish tennis association president

Chris Evert praised Iga Swiatek for recently speaking out in support of victims of physical, mental and sexual assault in the wake of claims of abuse against Miroslaw Skrzypczynski, the president of the Polish Tennis Association.

Over the years, Skrzypczynski has been accused for abusing numerous young Polish athletes. Former tennis star and current Polish Member of Parliament Katarzyna Kotula recently opened up about her traumatic experience and accused Skrzypczynski of attacking her when she was a teenager, as first reported by the Polish website Onet (via Yahoo!Sports).

Chris Evert praised Iga Swiatek for using her tennis prominence to advocate for justice and urged an end to the abuse of women everywhere.

"Just read this. Well done, Iga Swiatek for owning and using your platform to speak out about abuse towards women, not only in tennis, but in every field. It’s got to stop," Chris Evert wrote on Twitter.

Swiatek emphasized in her statement that victims of abuse and violence should be treated with care and urged that the relevant authorities conduct an investigation and take appropriate action.

"I feel that as a current leader of women’s tennis I can’t be silent about particular matters. Considering my sensitivity, knowledge, boundaries and strength I have at the moment to support people who suffer or encourage you to do something, like taking care about our mental health, Swiatek wrote.

"That’s why I know that, when it comes to physical violence or emotional abuse, the most important issue is think and being sensitive about victims. And when we speak up about something wrong happening, we need to think about them first and most of all," Iga Swiatek added.

