"Thank you for being an exceptional role model" - Chris Evert wishes Billie Jean King a happy birthday

Chris Evert recently wished fellow tennis legend Billie Jean King on her 79th birthday.

Evert, an 18-time Grand Slam singles winner, took to Twitter to wish King and thank her for being an "exceptional role model, mentor, and friend."

"A very Happy Birthday to @BillieJeanKing. So much to thank her for… so little space! Thank you for being an exceptional role model, mentor, and friend to me… You mean the world to me!" Chris Evert wrote.

Chris Evert @ChrissieEvert A very Happy Birthday to @BillieJeanKing So much to thank her for… so little space! Thank you for being an exceptional role model, mentor, and friend to me… You mean the world to me! A very Happy Birthday to @BillieJeanKing So much to thank her for… so little space! Thank you for being an exceptional role model, mentor, and friend to me… You mean the world to me! 🙏💚👍

Chris Evert is extremely active on social media

BNP Paribas WTA Finals: Singapore 2016 - Day Seven

Like fellow tennis icons Martina Navratilova and Billie Jean King, Chris Evert is extremely active on social media

The American recently reacted to Novak Djokovic's ATP Finals victory. Djokovic defeated Casper Ruud 7-5, 6-3 in the year-end championship final on Sunday to equal Roger Federer's record of six titles. Apart from becoming the oldest ATP Finals victor, the Serb also received the highest pay cheque in tennis history, totaling $4.74 million.

Evert took to Twitter to react to the same.

"Pretty perfect," she wrote.

A few days earlier, Anett Kontaveit took part in Tennis Channel's Confessional Cart series, in which she answered amusing questions for points. In response to Kontaviet picking Evert's Twitter account as her favorite, the 18-time Grand Slam winner expressed mutual admiration for the Estonian.

"Awwwww, mutual admiration, @AnettKontaveit," Evert wrote.

Evert also congratulated WTA Finals winner Caroline Garcia after she beat Aryna Sabalenka in the final in Fothworth, Texas.

"You worked hard for it…keep going," Evert tweeted.

Garcia has had a career-best season, winning four titles — the Cincinnati Open, the Poland Open, the Bad Homburg Open, and the prestigious WTA Finals. She started the year ranked No. 74 and ended it as World No. 4.

Rafael Nadal and wife Maria Francisca Perello spotted with infant son. click here for pictures.

Poll : 0 votes