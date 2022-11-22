Chris Evert reacts to Novak Djokovic's record pay cheque of $4.74 M after ATP Finals triumph

In one of the most inspiring and film-like stories, Novak Djokovic converted a nightmarish start to his rollercoaster season into a dreamy ending.

After being deported from Australia in January over his unvaccinated status, the Serb missed numerous important tournaments throughout the year, including the US Open. However, this gave him extra motivation to fight for the rest of the titles. The 35-year-old finished the season with five titles, which included the Wimbledon Championship, Masters 1000 Rome, and the latest — Nitto ATP Finals.

Djokovic beat Casper Ruud 7-5, 6-3 in the title clash of the year-end championships on Sunday to become a six-time champion, equaling Roger Federer's record. Apart from becoming the oldest ATP Finals winner, the Serb also received the largest pay cheque of $4.74 million in tennis history. His total earnings now stand at $164,691,308, more than any other player.

Upon learning about his historic payday, tennis legend Chris Evert took to social media and responded by saying:

"Pretty perfect."

Chris Evert







DID YOU KNOW @DjokerNole 's $4,740,300 prize money cheque for winning the ATP Finals is the biggest pay-out in tennis history. He was already going to surpass $160 Million in career prize money after his first round robin match—now he's almost halfway to $170 Million. Pretty perfect…

"I've been very blessed and lucky" - Novak Djokovic on his record earnings

Novak Djokovic is a 21-time Grand Slam winner

Before Casper Ruud in the final, Novak Djokovic beat Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andrey Rublev, Daniil Medvedev, and Taylor Fritz in the 2022 ATP Finals. In a press conference after his semifinal clash against Fritz, the Serb was asked if money ever crossed his mind.

The World No. 5 responded by saying that he knew what it felt like to have nothing and hence appreciated his hard-earned money. As a child, he found himself in one of the most difficult situations with the war happening in Serbia and his family having no money.

"Look, it's all public information," Djokovic said. "Of course, people can see how much we are earning. What the media is not writing about is all the taxes and also the other expenses. But that's fine. I cannot sit here and talk about money as an issue in my life or anything like that. I've been very blessed and lucky. It comes as a consequence of my tennis and the success that I've had, along with my family and my team."

"I think that every euro that I've earned was through hard sweat and tears. I don't take anything for granted because I know how it feels like having zero on the table, five family members, war, and sanctions. Let's not forget where I come from, in which kind of era I was growing up. I know exactly the opposite side, which helps me in life I think to appreciate everything I earn more," he added.

