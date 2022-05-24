"Thanks for the birthday gift, we are the champions of Italy, well done guys" - Novak Djokovic congratulates AC Milan on Scudetto triumph

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic congratulated AC Milan on their Serie A triumph on Sunday. The club from Italy won their first Scudetto in 11 years by beating Sassuolo 3-0.

They thus finished Serie A with 86 points, two more than last season's champions and their arch-rivals Inter Milan.

AC Milan's triumph came on the very same day Djokovic turned 35. The Serb congratulated the club on their victory while also thanking them for the birthday present — their victory. He posted a picture of Milan lifting the Serie A trophy with the caption reading:

“Thanks for the birthday gift. We are the champions of Italy. Well done guys”

CHAMPIONS OF ITALY 🏆 @MilanEye Djokovic on Instagram:



“Thanks for the birthday gift. We are the champions of Italy. Well done guys” Djokovic on Instagram:“Thanks for the birthday gift. We are the champions of Italy. Well done guys” https://t.co/26FT0CwWHf

The world's #1 tennis player may be AC Milan's #1 fan.

Novak Djokovic is a huge fan of AC Milan

Novak Djokovic is an ardent supporter of AC Milan.

Novak Djokovic is a very big fan of AC Milan's and expressed his love for the club a few months back. He also spoke about his relationship with their striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

"I’m a fan of Milan. Hopefully we can see Ibrahimovic back on the field. I know he’s injured. He’s doing his recovery now and rehab. Hopefully we can win the scudetto this year. I’m in touch with Zlatan not all the time, but quite regularly. Let’s say we chat."

Djokovic also said that Ibrahimovic and himself have shared texts since his visa controversy ahead of the Australian Open. The Swede publicly supported the Serb during the events in Australia.

"We’ve known each other for more than 10, 15 years actually. Of course I’m a fan of his. Of course, everything he has achieved. We speak the same language, so of course we feel even closer to each other. We have texted a little bit since obviously the Australian situation. He has given me support publicly, as well, which I very much appreciate”.

Djokovic is currently competing at the French Open and is the top seed in the tournament. He takes on Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka in the first round and victory will see him face Alex Molcan or Federico Coria in the second round.

Roland-Garros @rolandgarros



#RolandGarros The title defence for world No.1 Novak Djokovic begins with Yoshihito Nishioka The title defence for world No.1 Novak Djokovic begins with Yoshihito Nishioka#RolandGarros https://t.co/HHenjuHiYk

"The title defence for world No. 1 Novak Djokovic begins with Yoshihito Nishioka" - @ Roland-Garros

Djokovic is among the favorites to win the French Open considering his recent run of form. The Serb did not play a lot of tennis until the clay court season, which he started by exiting the Monte-Carlo Masters in the second round. However, he reached the semifinals of the Madrid Open before winning the Italian Open, his 38th Masters 1000 title.

Djokovic will be keen to defend his title, but it won't be easy, considering he could take on Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt