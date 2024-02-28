“Thanks for letting us park” – Donna Vekic hilariously thanks fan for helping her and coach Pam Shriver at San Diego Open

Croatian tennis sensation Donna Vekic recently thanked a fan named Cedric for letting her and Pam Shriver park their vehicle in his garage in San Diego.

Vekic has made it through to the second round at the San Diego Open in the singles draw. The seventh seed registered a straight-set win over Katherine Hui of the United States in her opener on Tuesday, February 27.

In a hilarious turn of events, apparently before the match, Vekic shared a photo on her Instagram in which a fan named Cedric could be seen texting with a person named Karen in his contact list.

In the text, Cedric tried to inform Karen about how he crossed paths with Vekic and her coach Pam Shriver unexpectedly and helped the two by offering them a spot in his parking lot.

"I met Pam Shriver and Donna Vinci who is ranked 28 in the WTA. I let them park in my lot. I know I am not spelling the name correctly," Cedric wrote.

Vekic posted the photo on her Instagram story.

"Thanks for letting us park Cedric," she captioned the post while also dropping four Face with Tears of Joy emojis.

Notably, Vekic's match against Hui began on a disastrous as she lost her serve in the opening game. She, however, regrouped quickly to get the break back in the very next game itself. Vekic further broke Hui twice to take the lead.

The second set witnessed several ups and downs as both players relied more on breaking each other's serves rather than holding their own. Hui converted two break points in the set but Vekic raced ahead with four breaks of her opponent's serve to secure the match 7-5, 6-2 after an hour and 28 minutes.

Donna Vekic to play qualifier Marina Stakusic in the San Diego Open 2R

Donna Vekic is scheduled to take on Canada's Marina Stakusic on Thursday, February 29, for a place in the quarterfinals of the San Diego Open 2024. It will be her first-ever clash with Stakusic.

Marina Stakusic has entered the main draw through the qualifying rounds. She defeated Marina Melnikova 6-4, 5-7, 6-1 in her first-round encounter at the WTA 500 event after going past the likes of Maria Timofeeva and Elsa Jacquemot in the qualifiers.

Donna Vekic is also competing in the doubles category at the tournament. She has paired up with Zhu Lin and is slated to clash with the third-seed duo of Nicole Melichar-Marinez and Ellen Perez on Wednesday, February 28.