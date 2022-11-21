"Thanks to my physios for always trying their best to keep me healthy" - Roger Federer's agent's son has fun with Swiss maestro and his coach in Tokyo

Roger Federer retired from the sport after his Laver Cup stint this year and has been enjoying his time off the court since. The Swiss maestro was recently present in Tokyo for an exhibition event alongside his long-time manager and friend Tony Godsick.

Godsick was first introduced to tennis when he assisted nine-time Grand Slam winner Monica Seles while he was an intern at IMG. Soon after, he began working with Federer and acted as his manager until 2013. The duo founded Team8, their own tennis agency, in 2013 and over the years have secured high-profile clients like Juan Martin del Potro and Coco Gauff, among others.

"You're supposed to show strength, but we're not machines" - Roger Federer opens up about adverse effects of intense pro tennis tour on players' mental health

Roger Federer has shed light on the demands and hardships players experience while competing across various ATP and WTA tournaments. He stated that he perfectly understands why players, regardless of quality, choose to retire at such a young age.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion, who is presently in Tokyo for a sponsor event, believes the issue is exacerbated because players frequently feel the need to conceal any signs of tiredness or mental fatigue for fear of exposing their vulnerabilities. He bemoaned the fact that mental exhaustion had resulted in many early retirements.

"You're supposed to show strength. But we're not machines, we're human beings. When players retire at a super young age, I totally understand it. We see it from time to time. I always feel it's such a pity, because there could still be so much going on in the future," the 41-year-old said at a recent press conference.

"The tour is tough...the travel, the practice, the jet lag. Nobody is allowed to say, 'I'm tired today,' because it looks like you're weak, and that's why players sometimes end up with mental problems," he added.

