"That first set made me age 10 years" - Fans go crazy after Iga Swiatek & Aryna Sabalenka put on rollercoaster opener in French Open battle

Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek put on a rollercoaster act in their semifinal battle at the 2025 French Open with an opening set that ended in a tiebreaker. The set lasted more than one hour and ended with six breaks of serve in 12 games.
On Thursday, the World No. 1 started strong, breaking Swiatek twice to take a 3-0 lead. However, from a 4-1 lead, the error fest started for Sabalenka, who conceded two breaks of serve to level things at 4-4. At 5-5, serving for the lead again, Swiatek got broken, only to break back again to force a tiebreaker.
Unfortunately, the set ended as it began for the three-time defending champion. After an incredible comeback, the nerves appeared to have gotten to the Pole, as she succumbed to a demoralizing 7-1 defeat in the tiebreaker.
Fans on social media were ecstatic to see the match turn tides with every serve, leading to several hilarious reactions that summed up the rollercoaster showdown that is the biggest of the tournament yet.
"Aryna Sabalenka clutches victory from the jaws of victory," one fan said.
"I want the job that the data driven guy in Sabalenka’s box has," one fan joked.
Here are a few more reactions:
"Sabalenka is so annoying coz her level fluctuates so much throughout a set but she still wins them," one fan wrote.
"Swiatek did incredibly well to get back into that set and then threw it all away with an absolute shitshow of a tiebreak," another said.
"That first set made me age 10 years," one user said.
At the time of writing, the second set also began with a break of serve, with Swiatek going 1-0 up early. However, Sabalenka broke back immediately, levelling at 1-1.