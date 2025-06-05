"That first set made me age 10 years" - Fans go crazy after Iga Swiatek & Aryna Sabalenka put on rollercoaster opener in French Open battle

Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek put on a rollercoaster act in their semifinal battle at the 2025 French Open with an opening set that ended in a tiebreaker. The set lasted more than one hour and ended with six breaks of serve in 12 games.

Ad

On Thursday, the World No. 1 started strong, breaking Swiatek twice to take a 3-0 lead. However, from a 4-1 lead, the error fest started for Sabalenka, who conceded two breaks of serve to level things at 4-4. At 5-5, serving for the lead again, Swiatek got broken, only to break back again to force a tiebreaker.

Unfortunately, the set ended as it began for the three-time defending champion. After an incredible comeback, the nerves appeared to have gotten to the Pole, as she succumbed to a demoralizing 7-1 defeat in the tiebreaker.

Ad

Trending

Fans on social media were ecstatic to see the match turn tides with every serve, leading to several hilarious reactions that summed up the rollercoaster showdown that is the biggest of the tournament yet.

"Aryna Sabalenka clutches victory from the jaws of victory," one fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I want the job that the data driven guy in Sabalenka’s box has," one fan joked.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here are a few more reactions:

"Sabalenka is so annoying coz her level fluctuates so much throughout a set but she still wins them," one fan wrote.

"Swiatek did incredibly well to get back into that set and then threw it all away with an absolute shitshow of a tiebreak," another said.

"That first set made me age 10 years," one user said.

At the time of writing, the second set also began with a break of serve, with Swiatek going 1-0 up early. However, Sabalenka broke back immediately, levelling at 1-1.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shyam Kamal Shyam is a journalist and content manager who covers tennis at Sportskeeda. He has followed the sport for over two decades and considers Roger Federer the G.O.A.T. Shyam believes in accurate stories that provide detailed knowledge and insight, and strives to bring the same to his readers. Shyam has good understanding of SEO and journalism guidelines. Know More