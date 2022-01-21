"That has to be the most memorable match": Craig Tiley on Australian Open 2017 final between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal 

Craig Tiley, the CEO of Tennis Australia, recently recalled the epic Australian Open 2017 final between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. Calling it "the most memorable match" he's ever witnessed at Melbourne Park, Tiley opened up about all his feelings in a recent interview with the Australian Open.

Coming back on tour after six months because of a knee injury, Roger Federer stunned everyone when he lifted his 18th Grand Slam title at the Australian Open 2017. Interestingly, it was the first Major that he won in five years after defeating the likes of Alexander Zverev, Stan Wawrinka, and Rafael Nadal.

Mentioning that no one can "forget" the final clash between Federer and Nadal at the Happy Slam in 2017, Tiley disclosed all the topsy-turvies during the match. He stated that even though he thought the match was over after the Spaniard led 3-1 in the final set, to his surprise, the Swiss Maestro made an incredible comeback to seal the match.

It was a five-set marathon which Federer won with the final scoreline of 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.

"Who can forget the 2017 final, Rafa v Roger! At one point, it looked like Roger was going to win it in the fourth set. Rafa took that set and then took a lead in the fifth set. It looked like he was on a roll. I remember being up, talking to a few people, and thinking maybe this is the beginning of Rafa finishing the set pretty quickly but it wasn't," said Tiley.

Tiley also highlighted that it was altogether a "different match," the best that he has "experienced" as a spectator.

Rafael Nadal, Rod Laver, and Roger Federer at the Australian Open 2017

"Roger took a turn. 3-1, he was down, and very quickly, it became three all. It's a different match. That has to be the most memorable match, [it] certainly was the most memorable I had experienced at Melbourne Park," added Tiley.

Roger Federer resumes training after his third knee surgery

Roger Federer at the Wimbledon Championships 2021

Swiss reporter Arnaud Cerutti of RTS recently reported that Roger Federer is back at training and is looking forward to beginning his practice sessions on the court really soon.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion last featured in a professional match against Hubert Hurkacz at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships, who defeated him in straight sets in the quarterfinals. Following this, he suffered yet another knee injury and underwent his third knee surgery.

Roger Federer was supposed to make a comeback in April or May 2022. However, with his recent progress, he can return to the court much before his scheduled target.

