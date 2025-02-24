"That psychopath making Elena Rybakina lonelier every day" - Fans react as Kazakh's fitness trainer leaves camp amid Stefano Vukov drama

Fitness trainer Azuz Simcich will no longer be a part of Elena Rybakina's team and announced his departure via a heartfelt social media post. However, this latest development in the Rybakina camp comes amid the ongoing row surrounding coach Stefano Vukov. In light of the controversial circumstances, concerned tennis fans poured in with their reactions to Simcich parting ways with the former WTA No. 3.

Ad

In the early hours of Monday, February 24, Azuz Simcich shared an Instagram Story, the caption of which read:

"After an incredible journey alongside Elena, it's time to move on. I'm deeply grateful for the experiences, challenges, and unforgettable moments we shared. Wishing you nothing but success and happiness in your future endeavors @lenarybakina"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Tennis fans condemned Stefano Vukov in light of Azuz Simcich's announcement, with many suggesting that the fitness trainer's decision stemmed from the 'toxic' environment in Elena Rybakina's camp. The Croat is currently serving an indefinite ban after the WTA found him guilty of breaching its Code of Conduct.

"That psychopath making her more lonelier every day," a fan wrote.

"Elena needs to wake up!" commented another.

Ad

"They don t want to work in a toxic environment, Ivanisevic was right," another chimed in, referring to Goran Ivanisevic stepping down as Rybakina's coach amid the Vukov controversy.

Here are some more reactions to Simcich leaving Rybakina's camp:

"He doesn't wanna involve in such drama. And why Vukov family member was in stand in Dubai ? Can't Elena parents take some stand? This way Elena will lose everything. Sponsers not gonna hang around. Why Elena cant see this ??" asked one fan, referring to Vukov's father reportedly attending Rybakina's quarterfinal match at the 2025 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

Ad

"Seeing that man isolating her in real time and everyone from her team leaving one by one no matter the reason is genuinely so sad," another added.

"This could not scream "toxic relationship" more. That man is cutting her off from everyone, I haven't seen her sister in a long time as well," yet another fan weighed in.

Ad

Rybakina herself has repeatedly insisted that Vukov never abused her. Recently, the Kazakh expressed her disappointment at the Croat's suspension.

Elena Rybakina not pleased with WTA's decision to ban coach Stefano Vukov

Stefano Vukov and Elena Rybakina at the 2024 French Open (Source: Getty)

After her third-round win at the Qatar Open earlier this month, Elena Rybakina couldn't hide her frustrations in front of reporters as she made her feelings on Stefano Vukov's ban clear.

Ad

"Well, I'm just disappointed with the situation and how the process went. I'm not going to comment much on that any more," Rybakina said.

Vukov himself had earlier told The Athletic that he had "never abused anyone".

Elena Rybakina's last on-court outing came in the semifinals of the 2025 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, where she lost a three-set thriller to eventual champion Mirra Andreeva. The Kazakh previously defeated the likes of Moyuka Uchijima, ninth seed Paula Badosa and Sofia Kenin during the tournament.

Rybakina has won 13 out of 18 matches so far in the 2025 season, reaching two semifinals at the Dubai Tennis Championships and the Abu Dhabi Open.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback